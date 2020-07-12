LETU Sports Information
■ SANDERS, MAHONEY JOIN PECOS LEAGUE: HOUSTON – LeTourneau University baseball players Mark Sanders and Noah Mahoney were picked up by a pair of Pecos League teams.
Sanders, a senior from Alvin, Texas, was taken by the Roswell Invaders. Mahoney, a senior from Flower Mound, Texas, was selected by the Tucson Saguaros.
The Pecos League is an independent baseball league, which operates in desert mountain regions in California, New Mexico, Southern Arizona, Kansas, West Texas and Southern Colorado. The 14-team, two-division league typically runs from May 30-July 30. This year the league is comprised of four teams all being housed in Houston.
This season’s Pecos League runs July 2-Aug. 27 at Coastal Park in Houston. The Pecos League is designed for players age 25 or younger in cities that normally do not offer professional baseball. This year’s league tryouts ran from June 17-30.
Sanders, a third baseman/infielder, had three hits, including a double, and two RBI in six games for the YellowJackets in 2020. Mahoney, a catcher, batted .328 with five home runs, 17 RBI and five doubles in 16 games.