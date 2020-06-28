LETU Sports Information
AUSTIN — LeTourneau University women’s track & field and cross country’s Alexis Segura was selected as a Second Team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Segura carries a 4.0 grade point average after her first year of graduate school, where she is pursuing a master’s in business administration. She had a 4.0 GPA in her undergraduate studies, earning a bachelor’s in sports management last year.
An Austin native, Segura earned All-South/Southeast Region honors in cross country all four years. She also is a four-time First Team All-American Southwest Conference selection. This year, she was the ASC runner-up. She won the Nicole Leman Invitational for the third straight year in the fall.
On the track, she broke the school record in the mile in the indoor season, running a 5:26.07. In the outdoor season, she broke the record in the 800 with a time of 2:29.15 at the YellowJacket Invitational. She holds eight other school records.
Segura was voted LETU’s Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She is a four-time ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete, and received the ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor. This is Segura’s second CoSIDA Academic All-American honor. She was a Third Team Academic All-American in 2019.