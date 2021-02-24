LETU Athletic Communications
SoccerWOMEN
LeTourneau University women’s soccer team won its first game of the year Tuesday, giving new head coach Alyssa Taramona her first victory as a YellowJacket. LETU blanked Jarvis Christian, 2-0.
Reagan Sandford scored two second half goals, both on assists from Kara Gipson as the Jackets (1-3-1) returned to the pitch for the first time since Feb. 7. LETU goalkeeper Kiersten Reeser made two saves in the shutout.
It was the shorthanded Jackets’ first shutout of the season.
LeTourneau outshot Jarvis Christian, 20-11.
MEN
Oliver Placencia scored twice in LeTourneau University men’s soccer team’s 3-0 shutout of Jarvis Christian Tuesday night.
LETU goalkeeper Kolton Johnson stopped six shots, including a late penalty kick, to record the shutout for his first victory as a YellowJacket.
Ulyses Pelcastre scored off a free kick in the 78th minute to break the Bulldogs (0-1).
LeTourneau (3-1) was outshot, 18-7, in a game that featured five yellow cards.
The game was made up from the Feb. 10 contest that was wiped out by lightning.
LETU plays at rival East Texas Baptist 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
BaseballMARSHALL — LeTourneau University’s baseball team split a doubleheader at East Texas Baptist Tuesday night, dropping the first game, 9-0, and winning the nightcap, 10-7.
It was LeTourneau’s season debut after weather canceled out the first two weeks of the season.
The YellowJackets (1-1) rallied for eight runs in the top of the seventh in the second game, scoring two runs on wild pitches after the Tigers (3-2) took a five-run lead into the last inning. Anthony Ybarra walked with the bases loaded to make it 7-3. Kyle Maysonave scored on a wild pitch. Carter Amarantos had a two-single to right to pull the Jackets within a run.
Kameron Lindsey scored on a wild pitch to tie the game. Noah Arellano singled home Amarantos for the go-ahead run. Lane Williams’ two-run double to right-center added insurance runs for the Jackets.
LETU newcomer Ethan Stubanas worked the final 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win on the mound.
Weston McKinley went 2-for-3 with a home run, and Cody Stanley was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Jackets in the nightcap.
Arellano and Williams each went 1-for-3, accounting for LeTourneau’s two hits in the opener.