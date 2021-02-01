LETU Athletic Communications
SOCCER
MEN
SHREVEPORT, La. – Santi De La Torre ripped a shot from just inside the midfield line into the back of the net 7:40 into a game these YellowJackets have been longing to play. Russell Gray added another off a midfield-long feed less than four minutes before the final horn.
Mission accomplished.
LeTourneau University men’s soccer team shut out host Centenary, 2-0, Saturday night in the 2020-21 season opener — some six months after it was supposed to be competing.
De La Torre’s goal in the eighth minute came on a setup from Oscar Vargas. Gray banged home another in the 87th minute on a setup from Beau Weber.
LeTourneau goalkeeper CJ Leyva stopped all three shots he faced to record the shutout for the Jackets, who outshot Centenary, 14-12. Gents keeper Sami Borchalli stopped two of LETU’s four shots on goal.
Leyva stopped a huge penalty kick in the second half to keep the Gents off the board.
Still nursing the 1-0 lead, LeTourneau made a bid to cushion its lead on De La Torre’s corner kick delivery that Eric Smith cracked on goal. But Borchalli made the save.
Gray’s goal, an tucked this one away.
The Jackets will host Louisiana State University Shreveport 7 p.m. tonight in the home opener.
WOMEN
SHREVEPORT, La. – LeTourneau University women’s soccer team dropped the season opener at Centenary, 2-1, in overtime Saturday.
The YellowJackets and Ladies took a 1-1 tie into the extra session, both attempting 11 shots. But Centenary’s Cynthia Williams found the back of the net in the 104th minute to end it.
Reagan Sandford scored for LETU, which matched Centenary with six shots in the first half and five in the second. Sandford attempted five shots, including four on goal.
The Ladies scored the game’s first goal when Avery Gilbert cashed in during the 42nd minute. A little over six minutes into the second half, Sandford tied it with her first goal of the season.
LeTourneau could not get a shot off in overtime.
Traylor, who came on to spell starter Kiersten Reeser, had four saves. Reeser made one save in the first half.
The Jackets will host Louisiana State University Shreveport 5 p.m. tonight in the home opener.
CROSS COUNTRY
ROUND ROCK — LeTourneau University women’s cross country team placed fourth at the Concordia Invitational Saturday with a score of 72 points.
Mary Hardin-Baylor won the team title with 40 points. McMurry was second, separated by three points from UMHB on the 6K course.
LeTourneau’s Sierra Benner finished ninth with a personal best time of 25:47.0, squeaking her in the top ten of the 6K race. It was a personal best time for Benner, who bettered her 2019 American Southwest Conference Championships time of 26:53.0.
Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Holly Dasher won the race in 23:37.3. McMurry’s Janeth Chacon was the runner-up in 6:30.4. Her sister, Jasmin Chacon, placed third in 24:16.2.
LETU’s McKenzie Craycraft finished 14th in 26:47.2. Freshman Tashianna Gray was 15th in 26:57.6. Bari Schunicht was 33rd with a time of 33:21.5, and Bethany Mendeke 35th in 33.43.4.
The YellowJackets will run in McMurry’s Bill Libby Invitational Saturday in Abilene.