LETU Sports Information
TENNIS
ABILENE — LeTourneau University’s Amber Van Duyn won the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Southwest Region women’s D bracket singles championship Saturday.
Van Duyn, a freshman from Corpus Christi, beat Austin College’s second-seeded Lily Schubert, 7-6 (7-1), 6-2, to win the title.
In the semifinals, Van Duyn breezed past Concordia Texas’ Veronica Gutierrez, 6-1, 6-1.
Van Duyn went 4-0 at the regional, winning two matches in each of her two days on the court.
VOLLEYBALL
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University’s volleyball team dropped an American Southwest Conference match at the University of Texas at Dallas Saturday, losing 25-17, 25-17, 25-16.
The shorthanded YellowJackets (6-6, 1-2 ASC) finished with 24 kills and 16 attack errors. The Comets (8-3, 3-0) had 49 kills and 16 errors. LETU hit .073, while UT Dallas had a .260 attack percentage.
LeTourneau had nine kills in 38 swings in the first set, taking a 10-8 lead after a putaway by Natalie Davenport and a Comets error. But UT Dallas put away 15 balls in 47 attacks, but despite the nine ties and nine lead changes, it was too much for the YellowJackets to overcome. LETU struggled in the second set, finishing with seven kills and eight errors. UT Dallas had 16 kills and six errors in a set the Comets never trailed. In the final set, the Jackets hit .147 with eight kills and three errors, but the Comets pounded 18 kills against four errors for a .350 attack rate.
LETU’s Kiari Johnson had six kills and a block. Taylor Smith finished with five kills, and Natalie Connelly had four. Davenport had 20 assists, nine digs and an ace. Cam Taylor had 13 digs and an ace. Audrey Galindo and Madison Denega each had an ace. UT Dallas’ Catherine Croft had 12 kills, and Jillian Via 10 kills, three aces and 14 digs.
The YellowJackets will play at the University of Dallas 7 p.m. Tuesday.
SOCCER
MEN
LeTourneau University men’s soccer team’s offense kicked into high gear Saturday night in a big 6-3 win over Millsaps College at LETU Soccer Field.
The YellowJackets (2-3-2) scored a season-high six goals as five different players found the back of the net. Russell Gray scored twice, recording the first multi-goal game of his career.
Dustin Gray gave the Jackets an early lead when he banged home a setup from Angel Rivera in the second minute. Russell Gray padded the lead in the 13th minute on an assist from Oscar Cravioto. Cordrick Sabbatini put LeTourneau up 3-0 when he deposited a ball into the back of the net. Eric Smith and Luis De La Torre drew assists on the goal.
Millsaps, which was coming off a win over East Texas Baptist a night earlier, cut the gap to 3-1 when Connor Henderson scored on an assist from Ruben Hamman a little over a minute after Sabbatini’s goal.
The YellowJackets, which snapped a three-game skid, outshot the Majors (4-3) in the first half, 9-4.
LETU cranked up its offense in the second half, ripping off 14 more shots to Millsaps’ four. Majors keeper Alfie Miller made seven of his eight saves in the second half.
Russell Gray scored his second goal four minutes into the second half on an assist from Chancey Davis. The Majors responded with a pair of quick goals in the 59th and 60th minutes as Gabriel Ryce and Brett Judd each found the back of the net.
Cravioto gave the Jackets some breathing room, though, when he scored in the 75th minute. Davis tacked on an insurance goal in the 77th minute.
LeTourneau had 14 shots on goal. Millsaps finished with six. LETU goalkeeper Diego Berlingeri made three saves in the win.
Eight yellow cards were issued in the game. The Jackets attempted 10 corner kicks to the Majors’ two.
LeTourneau will open American Southwest Conference play 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mary Hardin-Baylor.
WOMEN
LeTourneau women’s soccer team is on a roll, and Reagan Sandford notched a milestone.
The YellowJackets shut out Austin College, 4-0, Friday night at home as LETU picked up its third straight win.
“Heading into conference next week, I think we really have good momentum going forward,” Sandford said on a night she recorded her first career hat trick. “Hopefully that will carry on through conference.”
LeTourneau improved to 4-2 overall, while Austin College fell to 2-3-1.
Sandford scored a little less than eight minutes into the game when she deposited a pass from Kara Gipson into the back of the net to give the Jackets a 1-0 lead. That’s where it stood at halftime.
The YellowJackets outshot the Kangaroos, 7-4, in the first half.
It didn’t take long for Sandford to strike again after the intermission. She padded the lead to two after scoring on a setup from Skylar Thomassie 38 seconds into the second half. A little over three minutes later, Sandford collected the hat trick when she scored an unassisted goal.
Gipson added a goal in the 89th minute on an assist from Courtney Cole to put the game away.
LeTourneau outshot Austin College, 21-4. The YellowJackets had 15 shots on goal to the ‘Roos’ two. LETU goalkeeper Mackenzie Wilbanks made two saves in the win. Austin’s Meredith Harris stopped 11 shots in the loss.
The YellowJackets will open American Southwest Conference play 5 p.m. Thursday at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.