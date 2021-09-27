LETU Athletic Communications
SoccerMEN
A pair of goals in the first half propels Mary Hardin-Baylor past LeTourneau 2-0 Saturday night at the Joyce Family Athletic Village.
The Crusaders (4-3-0, 2-0-0) carried the pace and tempo in the first 45 minutes of action, outshooting the Yellowjackets (3-5-0, 0-2-0) by seven and cashing in twice.
Just six minutes into the game, Roland Harper notched his second of the season when he scooped up a loose ball and buried it in the back of the net. A fortuitous bounce off a set piece deep in LeTourneau’s defensive third pinballed off several players, the last being a Yellowjacket and into the net for an own goal.
LeTourneau controlled the tempo better in the second half and created early pressure that threatened the Crusaders’ defense but they did not break. Dalton Lloyd turned away the Yellowjackets best scoring chances of the night in the first 10 minutes of the second period, rejecting two shots headed for the lower-left corner by Bridger Roberdeau.
The Yellowjackets hit the road for their next three fixtures commencing with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Hardin-Simmons home pitch Thursday.
WOMEN
Mary Hardin-Baylor outlasted LeTourneau 3-1 Saturday at the Joyce Family Athletic Village.
Reagan Sandford’s team-leading sixth goal cut the Yellowjackets (1-6-1, 0-2-0 ASC) in half at 2-1 with two minutes left in the first half but the home team was unable to feed off the momentum and get the equalizer over the final 47 minutes of play.
LETU goalkeeper Kiersten Reeser did everything to keep her squad in the contest, allowing one goal against 13 shots in the second period.
Kaileigh Duncan joined Bailey Schoener and Maria Rico in the scoring column for the Crusaders’ (6-2-0, 1-1-0 ASC) when she buried a pass from Emi Velez.
The Yellowjackets embark on a three-match road trip beginning with a 5 p.m. kickoff Thursday at Hardin-Simmons.
VolleyballABILENE — LeTourneau’s volleyball team fell to Sul Ross State (19-25, 17-25, 25-6, 21-25) in an American Southwest Conference matchup Saturday afternoon at the Pete P. Gallego Center.
The YellowJackets dropped to 6-5 overall, 3-3 in ASC play. Sul Ross improves to 7-5, 5-3. LETU finished their three-match week 2-1.
LeTourneau outhit the Lobos in the match, putting together a .156 attack rate, while Sul Ross State had a .137 attack percentage.
Kaci Monk hit .348 with 11 kills and five blocks. Natalie Connelly had six kills and tied her season-high with seven blocks. Courtney Edge had 21 digs and an assist. Kianna Crow had six putaways, 12 digs, two assists, and a block, while Madison Denega also put down six kills, five digs and a block. Natalie Davenport finished with 18 assists, five digs, one block, and an ace. Samantha Winkel totaled 14 assists and two serving aces. Reina Lawson chipped in five assists and two digs. Allison Smith and Hannah Payan both had five kills, while Skylar Fowler tallied three kills. Avery Mabery finished with two kills. Smith and Mabery both had four blocks, while Payan and Fowler had two blocks a piece.
The YellowJackets return to action Tuesday with a double-header against Centenary and St. Thomas. First serve at the Solheim Center is 3 p.m., with the nightcap beginning at 7 p.m.
Cross CountryPFLUGERVILLE — Both of LeTourneau’s cross country teams posted the most complete performance of the season Friday night at the Northeast Soccer Fields.
Six members on the men’s team finished with personal best times, finishing second in the 14- team field, while the women placed sixth of 12.
Lorien Nightingale claimed his third win and fourth finish in the top-10 in four races this season, including his win Friday in a time of 25:43.3. He crossed the line in ninth at the Rhodes Invitational, the highest rank by all Division III competitors.
Pablo Lomeli Lluis (26:14.8) and Spencer Gambrell (26:19.9) recorded top-five finishes in personal-best times, while Walker Reeves (27:11.4) and Seth Kaplan (27:26.3) crossed the line inside the top-20 with personal-best marks. Aiden Hayes (27:11.4) and Isaac Flora (30.01.7) completed the counting spots for the Yellowjackets with their fastest 8,000-meter time during their first collegiate season.
Fellow American Southwest Conference members, Concordia (sixth), Hardin-Simmons (seventh), McMurry (ninth), Sul Ross State (12) and UMHB (13) fielded teams and finished behind LeTourneau.
Each member of the women’s team set 6K personal records. The first 13 finishers were Longhorns from Texas, which won the team event with 15 points. St. Edward’s took home the runner-up trophy, while Mary Hardin-Baylor was third. Texas Lutheran and St. Thomas (Texas) rounded out the top-five. Sierra Benner’s time 25:21.2 paced the Yellowjackets, while Mackenzie Craycraft (26:24.9) and Emma Boyd (26:25.9) crossed together. Lindsey Britton (29:38.1) and Bethany Mendeke (32:58.9) completed the scoring for LeTourneau.
The Yellowjackets return to action Oct. 8 in Marshall at the East Texas Baptist Tiger Invite.