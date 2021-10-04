LETU Athletic Communications
VolleyballHannah Payan’s best match in a Yellowjacket uniform helped LeTourneau to a 3-1 win over Hardin-Simmons in an American Southwest Conference match at Solheim Arena Saturday.
The freshman from El Paso set personal bests in kills, attacks, hitting percentage and matched her dig mark with six. She converted 18-of-32 attempts, with six miscues, posting a .375 hitting percentage.
LeTourneau (10-5, 5-3) moved up to fourth in the conference standings with the 26-24, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19 result. The Cowgirls fell to 5-5 on the campaign and 4-5 in league competition, sitting in the sixth and final qualifying position for the conference championship.
Neither side led by more than two in the opening set, which featured 17 ties and five lead change. The final came after the Yellowjackets trailed 22-21. They responded with kills by Kianna Crow and Allison Smith, forcing a timeout by the guests. A Cowgirls error gave the home squad set point, but a kill and ace evened everything at 24 apiece. Payan’s lone kill in the game and a combo block by Kaci Monk and Natalie Connelly secured the 1-0 edge for the Yellowjackets.
LeTourneau hit a match high .429 in game two, grabbing control from the start. Leading 19-13 the Yellowjackets recorded the next five tallies to reach set point. After a pair of points for the opposition, Skylar Fowler smashed home the clincher.
Hardin-Simmons staved off elimination by outlasting LeTourneau in least appealing game of the contests. The team’s combined to make 11 attacking errors. The Cowgirls add three miscues at the service line, one on a set and a ball-handling mistake. Knotted at 17, Hardin-Simmons won the race to 25, forcing another game.
Hoping to avoid a fifth set, the Yellowjackets vaulted out to a seven-point edge at 18-11 and seemed poised to cruise to the finish line. A 4-1 spurt by the guests shaved the deficit to five but that was the closest they would get.
LeTourneau returns to action Oct. 5 in Marshall First serve between the Yellowjackets and East Texas Baptist is at 6 p.m.
SoccerMEN
ABILENE — Russel Gray andSanti De La Torre helped LeTourneau men’s soccer to a 2-1 win over McMurry at Wilford Moore Stadium Sunday.
The Yellowjackets improved to 4-6-0 overall and 1-3 in American Southwest Conference competition. The War Hawks fall to 3-7-0, 1-2-0.
Freshman Jack Carpenter recorded his first career win, making seven saves.
Just over 10 minutes into the tilt, Syed Zain broke down the right wing with pace and flicking a cross through the box and onto the foot of Gray, who took care of the rest. It took him just over seven minutes into the second half to double the edge when Zain assisted on De La Torre’s marker, providing his side the insurance they needed.
Andres Martinez gave the home fans something to cheer about when he broke up the shutout with five and a half minutes remaining. Griffin Gayler was credited with the assists.
McMurry outshot LeTourneau 13-11, with both sides directing eight attempts on target. Each side earned three corners.
The Yellowjackets conclude the road trip against at 5 p.m. Thursday against Belhaven.
WOMEN
ABILENE — McMurry recorded a 3-0 decision over LeTourneau in women’s soccer action Sunday at Wilford Moore Stadium.
The Yellowjackets fell to 1-8-1 overall and 0-4 in American Southwest Conference play. McMurry improved to 6-2-2, 1-0-2.
Krista Thrasher opened the scoring when she finished off an assist from Meriah Sikora in the 24th minute. That’s were the contest remained until the fourth minute of the second half when Hallie Rutherford scored on a helper from Emily Holland. Seven minutes later, Holland recorded her second assists of the tilt when Jaelynn Portillo found the back of the net in the 57th minute.
McMurry outshot LeTourneau 20-1, including 13-1 in the second half. Evelyn Argueta notched the lone shot for the Yellowjackets.
Kiersten Reeser stopped nine stops but suffered the loss. Cortlynn Boone was credited with the win for the War Hawks.
The Yellowjackets conclude the road trip against at 5 p.m. Thursday against Belhaven.