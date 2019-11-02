SOCCER
MARSHALL — LeTourneau’s men’s soccer team came up short in the final regular season game Friday night, losing at East Texas Baptist, 4-0.
The YellowJackets now prepare for the postseason as they head to the University of Texas at Dallas for the American Southwest Conference Championship quarterfinals 8 p.m. Tuesday. LETU is the eighth seed in the ASC Championship after falling to 7-9-2 overall, 5-6-0 in the league.
ETBU (7-10-0, 6-5-0) scored two goals in each half, and LeTourneau could never get over the hump. The Tigers outshot the Jackets, 12-8, with a 9-5 edge in shots on goal. Both teams attempted five shots in the first half.
Isaiah Simien had a hat trick for ETBU. His third goal came on a penalty kick in the 75th minute. Juan Cairo also scored for the Tigers.
Jared Woodruff tried to cut ETBU’s lead in half in the 52nd minute, but his shot was saved by Justin Groves. In the 68th minute, Oscar Cravioto subbed into the match. A minute later, he ripped a shot that Groves stopped. Those were the YellowJackets’ only threats in the second half in an effort to play catch up.
LeTourneau goalkeeper Austin Dunegan made five saves. Groves also had five.
VOLLEYBALL
PINEVILLE, La. — LeTourneau University’s volleyball team swept the season series from Louisiana College, beating the host Wildcats, 25-10, 25-17, 25-18, Friday night.
It was LETU’s second sweep of Louisiana College this season, and it marked the Jackets’ sixth straight win over the Wildcats. LeTourneau swept Louisiana College on Senior Day earlier this season. The YellowJackets (16-12, 8-6 American Southwest Conference) finished the regular season with two nonconference matches at Millsaps and versus Loyola New Orleans Saturday.
LeTourneau hit a season-high .400, while Louisiana College had a .111 attack rate.
LETU freshman setter Natalie Davenport broke the school season record for assists after finishing with 28. She surpassed Abigail Hews’ 13-year record of 961 assists in 2006. Davenport ranks sixth on the YellowJackets’ all-time list.
Mikayla Thomas and Kianna Crow each had nine kills, while Thomas added three blocks. Natalie Connelly had six kills, and Taylor Smith five.
The YellowJackets outblocked the Wildcats 6-2.
LETU Sports Information