LETU Athletic Communications
SOFTBALL
LeTourneau University’s softball team split a doubleheader with the University of St. Thomas Saturday on opening day. The Jackets won the opener, 3-1, before losing the nightcap, 12-11, in eight innings.
Callie Poore hit a two-run homer in the opener, and Isabella Tresca crushed a pinch hit grand slam in the second game.
Bailey Richey tossed a four hitter, giving up one run and two walks, while striking out six to win the first game. But the Jackets went through three pitchers, allowing 16 hits in the second game to hand the first-year Celts the program’s first victory.
Madelyn Tannery went 2-for-3 in the first game, while Poore, Katelyn Trombley, Hana Bonner, Haley Claterbaugh and Jazzlynn Velasquez each collected hits for LETU.
Poore belted a two-run shot off Lindsey Longuet in the first inning. Velasquez drove in a run in the second inning to spot LETU a three-run lead. St. Thomas scored its one run in the seventh on an error.
In the second game, UST took a 6-2 lead in the top of the third inning, but Ethel Warren doubled to right center to drive in a run, and Tresca tied it with her blast. LETU tacked on four runs in the fourth, taking a 10-6 lead on Hunter Handley’s single to left. But the Celts scored three runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and another in the seventh to jump back on top, 11-10. Poore doubled in a run in the bottom half of the seventh to tie it back up. But the Celts cashed in in the eighth on Taylor Le’s sacrifice fly to right, and the Jackets went quietly in its half of the inning.
Emma Garrett and Mia Terry each collected four hits in the second game for St. Thomas. Poore and Ethel Warren had two hits, including a double apiece, and an RBI for LeTourneau. Mickenzie Murry was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Longuet, who took the loss in the first game, picked up the win in relief in the nightcap, allowing a run on one hit and four walks, while striking out four in four innings of work. Jade Merrell took the loss, giving up four runs, three earned, seven hits and no walks, while fanning four. Tannery, the starter, allowed five runs, six hits and a walk in 2 1/3 innings. Alysa Torres worked an inning and two thirds, giving up three runs, two earned, three hits and three walks.
The YellowJackets will meet the University of Houston Victoria in a doubleheader Friday in Seguin.
BASKETBALL
MEN
Kyle Matthews scored a career-high 19 points to lead four players in double figures as LeTourneau University men’s basketball team beat the University of the Ozarks, 86-64, Saturday.
Matthews went a career-best 7 of 11 from the floor, and had six rebounds and four steals in a game the YellowJackets never trailed.
LETU (6-2, 4-2 American Southwest Conference) was meeting the Ozarks for the first time this season after its game on Jan. 14 was canceled. LeTourneau improved to 25-19 against the Ozarks. The Jackets have won the past four in the series.
The YellowJackets knocked down 32 of 70 field goals for 45.7 percent. The Eagles (3-3, 3-2) shot 43 percent, going 24 of 56 from the field.
LETU’s Deonte Jackson had 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jordan Pride matched a career-high 13 points on 6 of 8 shooting. Andrew Eberhardt had 11 points, six assists and three steals.
Bryson Johnson scored 26 points, and Zach Byrd had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Ozarks.
The Jackets recorded 20 assists for the second straight game, marking the sixth time this season they’ve reached that number.
LeTourneau will begin a four-game road swing Thursday at Mary Hardin-Baylor.
WOMEN
LeTourneau University’s women’s basketball team secured its 10th victory of the season Saturday, beating the University of the Ozarks, 71-51.
The YellowJackets (10-3, 6-2 American Southwest Conference) have won 10 games the past two seasons. It marks the first time in five years LETU notched double digit victories in back-to-back seasons. In the process, the Jackets ran their win streak over the Eagles (0-10, 0-10) to four straight.
Malacia Guy had 16 points, four assists and matched a career-high six steals. Ajanae Thomas and Keauna Whitfield each scored 13 points, and combined for five of LETU’s season-high 18 steals.
LETU outscored Ozarks, 48-18, in the paint. The Jackets outscored the Eagles, 15-2, in transition.
Briona Andrews had nine points, and Flora Akingbade had six points and eight boards for the Jackets. Brittney Sain had 13 points and five rebounds, and Janna Rhinehart had nine points for the Eagles.
The YellowJackets will spend the next two weeks on the road, beginning with Thursday’s trip to Mary Hardin-Baylor.
SOCCER
WOMEN
LeTourneau University’s women’s soccer team made a late push, but couldn’t overcome a two-goal deficit in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Piedmont College at LETU Soccer Field.
Kara Gipson scored off a free kick in the 75th minute to pull the YellowJackets within a goal. But the Jackets (0-3-1) couldn’t generate the equalizer over the final 15 minutes, and the Lions held on.
Piedmont (1-1-0) scored the match’s first goal in the 22nd minute when Amanda Weinhart found the back of the net. The Lions added another a little over two minutes into the second half when Cassie Kirk converted a rebound in front of the goal.
Gipson bent her free kick from in front of the LETU bench off the far post and in to cut Piedmont’s lead in half. Gipson took another shot 2:02 later, but it went wide left.
The Jackets, playing with only two available substitutes, were outshot, 20-3.
LETU goalkeeper Kiersten Reeser made five saves, including a nice leaping stop in the 53rd minute when she punched Abby Judge’s shot over the goal.
Piedmont attempted 12 corner kicks to LeTourneau’s one.
The YellowJackets will open American Southwest Conference play versus the University of Texas at Dallas 5 p.m. Saturday at home.
CROSS COUNTRY
ABILENE — Lorien Nightingale won the Bill Libby Invitational individual race for his second straight individual win, and LeTourneau University’s men’s cross country team placed third Saturday.
Nightingale finished in 26:18.9, beating the University of Texas at Dallas’ Graeme Maclean by 26.5 seconds in the 8K race. East Texas Baptist’s Mack Broussard was third in 26:45.5. Nightingale’s time was a personal best, shaving off 3.2 seconds from his previous personal best time that he recorded last week at the Concordia Invitational.
The YellowJackets finished third with 67 points. Host McMurry University captured first place with 60 points, followed by Hardin-Simmons University with 65 points.
LETU’s Spencer Gambrell finished fourth, recording a personal best time of 26:58.7, crushing his previous personal best time in the 8K of 27:24.5. David Fauber was 18th in 28:51.5. Nathan Glastetter was 22nd with a time of 29:55.5, and Phoenix Swiacki 24th in 30:18.7. Simon Winikka was 35th in 31:30.3. Swiacki and Winikka both collected personal best times with their performances.
The YellowJackets will compete in the ASC Championships Feb. 20 in Round Rock.