LETU Sports Information
TennisMEN
LeTourneau University men’s tennis team beat Howard Payne in convincing fashion, 9-0, to start off its home two-match weekend.
The YellowJackets (6-2) cruised through doubles play. Nathan Schmidt and Rodrigo Vazquez Chairez defeated Micah Hunter and Hunter Green, 8-4, at No. 1 doubles. In the No. 2 position, Miles Grubbs and Jonah McGinty beat Dominic Denardo and Dakota Anderson, 8-7 (7-0). John Lewis and Jeffrey Gollady defeated Ashton Stevens and Landon Ferree, 8-1, at No. 3.
LETU led, 3-0, after pairs play.
Schmidt beat Hunter, 6-0, 6-1, at the No. 1 singles flight. Gavin Meyer defeated Stevens, 6-3, 6-4, at the No. 2 slot. Golladay dropped the opening set to Denardo, 7-6 (7-4), before winning 6-2, 10-7, at No. 3 singles. In the No. 4 position, Grubbs beat Green, 6-1, 6-1. McGinty beat Ferree, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 5. At No.6, freshman Camp Stevens defeated Anderson, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3).
It was Stevens’ first match of the year.
WOMEN
LeTourneau University women’s tennis team defeated Howard Payne University, 9-0.
The YellowJackets won every flight for their first sweep of the season.
LeTourneau’s Sierra Giesen Linssen and Julia Miller were the first to enter into the winning column, defeating Blair Ballard and Katelynn Lovel, 8-4, at No. 2 doubles. Brandy Weems and Amber Van Duyn were next to finish, beating Trinity Johnson and Danielle Sanchez, 8-7 (7-5), in the No. 3 position. Bailey Deatherage and Summer Apostalo capped off the doubles sweep, beating Lexie Nave and Zoe Sprayberry, 8-7 (7-4), at No. 1 doubles.
LETU took a commanding 3-0 lead into singles play.
Deatherage beat Nave, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 1 singles. At the No. 2 spot, Giesen Linssen defeated Sprayberry, 6-1, 6-2. Apostalo captured the third singles win, beating Lovel, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 3 singles. Weems beat Ballard, 7-5, 6-1, in the No. 4 slot. At No. 5, Mimi Samdi defeated Johnson, 6-2, and won by retirement in the the second set. Van Duyn beat Sanchez, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 6 singles.
The Jackets improved to 2-6 on the season.
VolleyballLeTourneau University’s volleyball team fell in two matches to American Southwest Conference East Division-leading University of Texas at Dallas Friday, 25-20, 25-20, 27-25 and 25-21, 25-16, 25-21, 25-14.
LeTourneau is the first team to win a set over the No. 6 ranked Comets this season.
In the first match, the YellowJackets (10-4, 7-4 American Southwest Conference) finished with 30 kills and 18 attack errors. The Comets (11-0, 11-0 ASC) totalled 42 kills and 20 attack errors. LETU hit .095, while UT Dallas had a .154 attack rate.
Kianna Crow finished with nine kills and 13 digs, while Madison Denega finished with eight kills, eight digs and two blocks. Natalie Connelly tallied four kills, two blocks and two serving aces. Samantha Winkel had 17 assists and six digs, while Natalie Davenport had 10 assists and nine digs. Camryn Hill gathered four kills and two blocks. Allison Smith had three kills and three blocks. Skylar Fowler finished with two kills and a block, while Courtney Edge had 12 digs.
In the second match, the Comets held LETU to a .095 attack percentage. UT Dallas slammed down 58 kills, compared to the YellowJackets 34.
Crow finished with eleven kills, 16 digs and a career high three serving aces. Kylie Cobb totaled a career high eight kills and 23 digs. Hill had a career high four kills and three blocks. Winkel finished with 16 assists and six digs, while Davenport finished with 15 assists, eight digs and a serving ace. Edge finished with 14 digs. Fowler had four kills and two blocks, while Smith had four kills and a block. Connelly had two kills and four blocks.
The YellowJackets will play at Belhaven in a pair of matches Thursday.
BaseballABILENE — LeTourneau University’s baseball team dropped the opening game of a three-game series, 5-4, at McMurry Friday.
The YellowJackets (5-10, 3-4 American Southwest Conference) put two runs on the board in the first inning to jump out to the early lead. Bryce Brueggemeyer drove in the first run. Weston McKinley had an RBI double to left to make it 2-0.
McMurry (2-9, 1-6) tied the game in the third on Nick Hamel’s run-scoring single through the right side. The War Hawks took a two-run lead in the fifth on Ryan Potter’s two-run homer. McMurry pushed another across in the sixth on Hamel’s single to left to make it 5-2.
Brueggemeyer belted a two-out triple to left center in the top of the seventh to cut the gap to 5-4. But the Jackets could not get a runner on base in their final two at-bats, and the War Hawks held on.
McKinley went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Dane Jones was 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Brueggemeyer was 1-for-4 with three RBI. Noah Arellano was 1-for-4, and scored two runs. Cody Stanley, Lane Williams and Ethan Wood each had a hit.
Potter and Hamel each had two hits and two RBI.
SoftballLeTourneau University’s softball team lost both games of a doubleheader to McMurry Friday, 8-4 and 9-5.
The YellowJackets (4-6, 3-5 American Southwest Conference) will host the War Hawks (9-4, 5-3) in the final game of the three-game series 12 p.m. Saturday.
Emilee Anderson went 3-for-3, and scored two runs. Ethel Warren was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Haley Claterbaugh was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Hana Bonner and Ashley Crawford each had a hit.
In the nightcap, the War Hawks scored six runs in the fourth to jump back ahead, 7-4. Kelsey Ahart’s homer to left made it 9-4.
Torres doubled in a run in the seventh, but the YellowJackets couldn’t push another run across.
Alysa Torres was 3-for-4 with three RBI. Claterbaugh was 2-for-3. Mickenzie Murry went 2-for-2 with a walk. Lauren Wilking was 2-for-3. Callie Poore, Katelyn Trombley, Anderson, Warren and Hunter Handley each had one hit. Warren and Murry each had a stolen base.
Ahart was 2-for-3 with a double, home run and five RBI, and Jessica Truax had two hits and an RBI for the War Hawks.