TENNIS
LETU PICKED SECOND: The LeTourneau men's tennis team was picked to finish second in the East Division on Tuesday with the release of the American Southwest Conference Preseason Tennis Poll.
LETU was picked behind UT Dallas and ahead of East Texas Baptist University, Ozarks, Belhaven and Louisiana College.
Concordia Texas was picked to win the West Division.
In addition to the preseason poll, 24 players were named to the ASC Men's Tennis Preseason Watch List by head coaches. Jimmie Henson and Christian Farris of LeTourneau were named to the Watch List. Farris is the reigning East Division Most Valuable Player.
TRACK
MILLER, HORAN HONORED: RICHARDSON - LeTourneau sophomore Jack Miller was selected as the American Southwest Conference's men's Field Athlete of the Week. It is the second time in as many seasons he's won the award.
lETU's Sarah Horan was named the American Southwest Conference women's track Athlete of the Week.
Miller (New Diana) cleared 15-3 to win the pole vault at the Weilert Open Saturday. His mark at the University of Central Oklahoma's indoor invitational is the seventh best in NCAA Division III this season.
It was his first competition of the season.
Horan (Terrell) broke the school record in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.89 seconds in the preliminaries at the Weilert Open Saturday. She finished third in the finals in 8.0 seconds. Her time ranked 15th in the nation.
A junior who transferred from Oklahoma State, Horan was competing in her first event for the YellowJackets at the University of Central Oklahoma invitational to kick off the indoor season.
LETU will compete at the McNeese Indoor Invite Jan. 31.