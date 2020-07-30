TENNIS PLAYERS HONORED: TEMPE, Ariz. — LeTourneau University women’s tennis team earned the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic Team honor for 2019-20.
Additionally, seven YellowJackets received ITA Scholar-Athlete honors. Summer Apostalo, Maddison Brackenreg, Sophie Hill, Hannah Moore, Savannah Orton, Mimi Samdi and Amber Van Duyn all were named Scholar-Athletes.
For teams to qualify for the ITA All-Academic Team honor, programs must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above for the academic year. All student-athletes on the roster during the year should be listed on the institutional eligibility form and all varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the academic year.
To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher for the academic year and be listed on the institution eligibility form.
Six LeTourneau University men’s tennis players were also named Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athletes.
Christian Farris, Jimmie Henson, James Langley, Julian Lee, Nathan Schmidt and Samson Segovia all were named ITA Scholar-Athletes.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or better for the academic year, and be listed on the institution’s eligibility form.
Farris and Henson are three-time recipients of the honor.
LETOURNEAU SPORTS INFORMATION