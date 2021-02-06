LETU Athletic Communications
TRACK AND FIELD
WICHITA, Kan. – LeTourneau University’s track & field team broke multiple school records on the final day of the Herm Wilson Invitational hosted by Wichita State University Friday.
On the women’s side, Rheagan White broke the school record in the shot put with a mark of 39-2 ¼, surpassing her teammate Antranae Thomas’ old record of 35-1 ¼. White placed seventh the event. Wichita State’s Anna Zimmer won the shot put with a throw of 47-4 ¼.
Tori Field broke a school record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.44 seconds. Kaylee Packer broke her own school record in the pole vault, clearing 10-2 ½.
Savannah Taft cleared 5-1 ¾ in the high jump, tying her own mark set a week earlier. She placed sixth in the event. Oral Roberts University’s Shalom Olotu won the event, clearing 5-5 ¼.
Alexis Segura placed fifth in the mile run, recording a time of 5:18.66.
On the men’s side, Jacob White finished seventh in the 400-meter race, recording a time of 51.54 seconds to break his old school record of 52.03. White also captured a fourth place finish in the 60-meter dash, with a time of 7.09 seconds.
Arvin Hrushka placed eighth overall in the heptathlon with 4,372 points to crush his old record of 3,625 points. He finished fifth in the 1,000 meters, clocking a personal best time of 2:47.74.
Jack Miller cleared 16-0 ¾ in the pole vault, setting a personal benchmark. Miller continues to be atop the NCAA Division III leaders.
Jared Hall set a personal best in the 400 with a time of 52.82. He also bettered his time in the 200, clocking a 24.38. Andrew Trosen set a personal best in the high jump when he cleared 5-10 ¾.
LETU’s 4x400 relay team of Hall, Hrushka, Duncan Taft and White ran a 3:37.11, which is the second fastest time in school history.
VOLLEYBALL
LeTourneau University’s volleyball team beat Hardin-Simmons, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17, 25-12, Friday night at Solheim Arena.
It is the YellowJackets’ third straight win over the Cowgirls. LeTourneau improved to 3-0, while Hardin-Simmons fell to 0-2.
Kianna Crow had 12 kills, and Skylar Fowler pounded 11 as LETU hit .198. HSU was held to an .040 attack percentage.
Natalie Connelly and Kylie Cobb each had three aces. Connelly also had three blocks, while Cobb and Skylar Fowler had two apiece. Allison Smith had six kills, while hitting .556. Fowler had a .500 attack percentage. Courtney Edge had 23 digs, Crow had 15 and Davenport 13.
LeTourneau will host Louisiana College Feb. 13 in a pair of matches beginning at 11 a.m. to open American Southwest Conference play.
SOCCER
MEN
LeTourneau University men’s soccer team beat Concordia Texas, 1-0, Friday, marking the YellowJackets’ first win over the Tornados since 2012. LETU improved to 2-1-0 overall.
Chancey Davis banged home a ball from Oscar Vargas in the 54th minute for the game’s only goal. Vargas sent a long ball from inside the Jackets’ attacking zone into the box, and Davis redirected it into the lower right side of the net. It was Vargas’ third assist of the season.
LeTourneau goalkeeper CJ Leyva stopped two shots in the shutout. Concordia Texas’ Joshua Redding made four saves. The Tornados had eight shots, while the Jackets attempted seven.
Russell Gray and Oliver Placencia each had a pair of shots on goal that Redding saved.
LETU will host Jarvis Christian 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN
LeTourneau University’s women’s soccer team battled Concordia Texas to a 0-0 double overtime tie Friday at LETU Soccer Field.
LETU goalkeeper Kiersten Reeser stopped seven shots to record the shutout, while playing all 110 minutes. Concordia Texas’ Kylie Bowman stopped five shots in the first half, and Elizabeth Jones took over at halftime, making one save.
The YellowJackets (0-2-1) outshot the Tornados (0-0-1) in the first half, 7-3. Concordia Texas turned the tables in the second half, putting eight shots on goal to LeTourneau’s one.
LETU’s Jennifer Martin put three of her four shots on goal. She sent a ball into the lower left side of the goal in the 20th minute that Bowman saved. In the 45th minute, Martin ripped a shot high into the center of the goal, but Bowman turned it away. She had another scoring opportunity in the second overtime, but Jones made the save.
Mary Sarofaliyeng sent a shot into the upper right corner in the 26th minute, but Bowman stopped it. Kara Gipson had a scoring chance in the 25th minute, but Bowman stood her ground.
Reeser stopped a shot in the first overtime to keep the Tornados off the board. She made four saves in the second half after stopping two shots in the first half.
The YellowJackets will host Piedmont College 1 p.m. today.