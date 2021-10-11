LETU Athletic Communications
SoccerMEN
The LeTourneau men’s soccer team claimed a 3-1 result over Centenary Sunday at the Joyce Family Athletic Village.
Goals by Ethan Anderson, Santi De La Torre and Oliver Placencia paced the Yellowjackets to their third win in succession and evening their record at 6-6. The Gents dropped to 7-3-1.
In the eighth minute, Santi De La Torre lofted a beautifully placed corner kick into the box and Anderson headed it down and past the keeper, staking his side to the 1-0 advantage. Nearing the halfway point of the opening 45 minutes of play, De La Torre netted an unassisted tally and extending the lead to 2-0.
With just under 30 minutes left in regulation, Russel Gray found Placencia all alone in the middle of the penalty area and Placencia buried the pass into the back of the nylon.
Ron Masti scored late to break up the clean sheet.
LeTourneau puts its three-match winning streak on the line when UT Dallas visits the Joyce Family Athletic Village at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
WOMEN
Miranda Coffey’s golden goal lifts Letourneau past Centenary 1-0 at the Joyce Family Athletic Village Sunday.
The Yellowjackets improve to 2-9-1 with the result and the Ladies fall to 2-8-1.
Madison Ersoff, Centenary’s goalkeeper, seemed fooled on a lofted ball from 30 yards away from Kara Gipson. Her delayed reaction prevented her from securing the ball on the dive to the back post, creating a rebound. Coffey won the mad dash to the loose ball and found the back of the net, setting off a victory celebration by the home side.
Reagan Sandford nearly put LeTourneau up three minutes into the contest when her shot clanked off the lower right post. Centenary’s best scoring chances came in the first half, but Kiersten Reeser saved the four shots on goal, all coming in the opening stanza. She rejected two shots from point-blank range in the final three minutes of the period, preserving the clean sheet at intermission.
The Yellowjackets hosts UT Dallas Thursday at 5 p.m.
VolleyballJACKSON, Miss. – Courtney Edge surpasses the 300-dig threshold on the season after the LeTourneau volleyball team defeated Belhaven (25-27, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19) at the Heidelberg Gymnasium in an American Southwest Conference matchup.
The YellowJackets improved to 12-5 overall, 7-3 ASC. Belhaven fell to 2-15, 0-9 ASC.
LETU had 49 kills and 23 errors in 129 swings, creating a .202 attack rate. The Blazers had 37 kills and 23 errors in 138 swings, putting together a .101 hitting percentage.
Allison Smith paced the Jackets with 10 kills and three blocks, hitting an explosive .625.
Kiana Crow and Hannah Payan totaled nine putaways apiece. Crow also had 22 digs to lead the team. Avery Mabery and Skylar Fowler pounded eight kills each. Mabery hit .353.
Samantha Winkel and Reina Lawson had 21 and 18 assists, respectively. Edge and Kylie Cobb both had 10 digs.
LETU continues its four match road trip as it travels to Hardin-Simmons Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Cross Country MEN
JACKSON, Miss. – LeTourneau men’s cross country finished fifth overall and the top Division III team at the Watson Collegiate Invitational, hosted by Mississippi College.
The Yellowjackets posted a team time of 2:12:47, with 120 points, 53 points ahead of Southern Arkansas on the 8,000-meter course at Choctaw Trails Saturday. UT Tyler claimed the team title in a time of 2:10:23 and 75 points. Louisiana Tech was second with 80 points, while Mississippi College totaled 80 points.
Lorien Nightingale continued his dominate senior campaign, posting a personal best time of 25:20.9, the fastest time by any Division III competitor, placing third overall.
Pablo Lomeli Lluis placed 23rd with a time of 26:35.5. Spencer Gambrell crossed the line with a time of 25:47.1, good for 28th. Making his season debut with a time of 26:52.0, Nick Carter came home in 29th. Seth Kaplan posted a personal record with a time of 27:12.2, placing 39th. Walker Reeves was two spots from a top-40 finish with a time of 27:16.. Aiden Hynes (75th), Samuel Waters (107th) and Hudson McGuire also competed in the event.
The Yellowjackets travel to College Station for the Arturo Barrios meet, hosted by Texas A&M on Saturday.
WOMEN
JACKSON, Miss. – LeTourneau women’s cross country competed in the Watson Collegiate Invitational, hosted by Mississippi College.
Sierra Benner led the trio of Yellowjackets on the Choctaw Trails course. Her time of 25:05.4 is a new personal best at 6,000 meters and is the fourth fastest time at that distance in the American Southwest Conference this season.
Emma Boyd was 93rd with a time of 27:54.3. Bethany Mendeke crossed the line with a time of 33:36.9.
The Yellowjackets travel to College Station, Texas for the Arturo Barrios meet, hosted by Texas A&M on Saturday.