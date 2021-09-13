LETU Athletic Communications
VolleyballRICHARDSON — LeTourneau University’s volleyball team dropped its first American Southwest Conference match at the University of Texas at Dallas Saturday, falling 25-14, 25-18, 25-18.
The Shorthanded YellowJackets (2-3, 0-1 ASC) finished with 21 kills and 18 attack errors. The Comets (2-3), 1-0 ASC) had 39 kills and 19 errors. LETU hit .034, while UT Dallas had a .196 hitting percentage.
LeTourneau fell down early in the first set, trailing 5-0 before a putaway by Madison Denega from Reina Lawson got the ball rolling for the YellowJackets. LETU would battle back tying the game at nine after a kill by Allison Smith from Lawson. An attack error by the Jackets and a kill from UT Dallas’ Allison Owen put the Comets up, 12-9. LETU could not find their way back as UT Dallas took the first set.
The Jackets tallied nine kills in 33 swings in the second set, taking a 6-3 lead after a big block from Smith and Kaci Monk and a kill by Hannah Payan. UT Dallas put together a 7-2 run to claim the lead, 9-8. UTD would lead the rest of the set, slamming down 12 kills in 31 attacks. UT Dallas hit .226, while the YellowJackets put together a .03 attack rate. LETU struggled in the third set, finishing with five kills and five errors. The Comets had 17 kills against eight errors for a .257 attack rate. Despite the set featuring nine ties and six lead changes, the Jackets could not hold on, ultimately falling in the set.
LETU’s Monk had eight kills, three blocks, and a serving ace. Payan finished with five kills and Natalie Connelly with two. Smith contributed four blocks, while Connelly had three. Lawson had 18 assists and six digs, while Ty Shannon had two assists and nine digs. Bethany Gilbreath added six digs. UT Dallas’ Erin Rogers had 10 kills.
The YellowJackets will face off against cross town rival East Texas Baptists 6 p.m. Tuesday in its home opener.
SoccerMEN
LeTourneau University’s men’s soccer team secured a 3-1 win over Millsaps College Saturday afternoon at the Joyce Family Athletic Complex.
The YellowJackets (3-1) finished 2-1 in its three game homestand this past week.
After a scoreless first half, the YellowJackets found their rhythm in the second when Niko Stavros blasted a shot from Emad Mohamed to the bottom left corner of the net, giving the Jackets a 1-0 lead at the 53rd minute mark. LETU struck again, after Santi De La Torre sent a soaring corner kick to find Mohamed, who headed a shot in past the Majors goalkeeper, giving the Jackets a 2-0 advantage. At the 86th mark, Syed Zain notched his first goal of the season when he dashed through the Millsaps’ defense to slam a shot to the back of the net, extending the LETU lead to three.
The Majors got on the board at the 86th minute mark when Jacks Dowdy snuck one in through the legs of LETU goalkeeper CJ Leyva, but it wasn’t enough to secure a comeback.
LeTourneau will visit Sewanee Friday at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN
LONGVIEW — After 110 minutes, LeTourneau University and the Millsaps College soccer teams settled for a 2-2 double overtime draw Sunday afternoon.
25 minutes into the contest, a foul committed by the Majors (0-3-1) inside the box put the YellowJackets (1-2-1) in position for a penalty kick. LETU took a 1-0 lead when Reagan Sandford drilled the penalty kick out of reach of the goalkeeper in the top right corner of the net. At the 35th minute mark Sandford stung Millsaps again, slashing through the defense and booting one to the back of the net, extending the Jackets lead, 2-0. LeTourneau would hold the visiting Majors scoreless moving into the second period.
The tables turned in the second period, a penalty committed by the YellowJackets inside the box put the Majors in position for its own penalty kick. Millsaps’ Camille Blanchard slipped one past LETU’s Kelsy Traylor to bring the game within one, 2-1. With 1:41 remaining in regulation, MC’s Blanchard sliced through Jacket defenders to slam one in the back of the net, knotting the game up at 2. The Score remained tied through the rest of regulation.
In the first overtime, Drew Lessert had a chance to secure the Jackets win but the shot was slightly off the mark. LETU’s Kiersten Reeser had two crucial saves down the stretch for the YellowJackets, denying shots from Millsaps’ Ranee’ LeVasseur and Nicole Balduccini.
The Majors outshot the Jackets 4-2 in the first overtime. LETU had two saves, while MC had one.
At the 104th mark, Lessert had another scoring opportunity but a great save by Millsaps’ Milano Madison left the game tied. Sandford took a shot at giving the YellowJackets the win but pushed it too far right. Blanchard gave the Majors one last chance, sending a shot to the bottom right, but sent it too far. With 15 seconds remaining in the final overtime, Sandford tried to send one to the top right corner, but a last second reach by Milano got a mitt on it for the save.
LeTourneau will hit the road as they take on Sewanee Friday at 5 p.m.