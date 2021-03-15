LETU Athletic Communications
VolleyballPINEVILLE, La. – LeTourneau University’s volleyball team split with Louisiana College in two American Southwest Conference matches Saturday. The YellowJackets fell to the Wildcats in the first match, 26-28, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 10-15. They won the second match, 25-14, 25-10, 25-17.
This the second time in a row this season that the Jackets had to experience a five-set match. LETU hit .208 in the first match and a whopping .326 to close out the two match series. The Wildcats (1-7, 1-7) hit .216 in the opener and .009 in the second match.
In the first match, Kianna Crow finished with 16 kills, 13 digs, two blocks and two serving aces. Natalie Connelly and Madison Denega added 11 kills apiece.
Connelly also had five blocks and two serving aces. Avery Mabery finished with seven kills and two blocks, while Allison Smith finished with five kills and two blocks. Mabery and Smith created a .333 and .357 attack percentage, respectively. Skylar Fowler had four kills and three blocks. Courtney Edge had 28 digs. Natalie Davenport had 23 assists and 11 digs, while Samantha Winkel had 21 assists and seven digs. Winkel also added three serving aces. Edge, Davenport, and Kylie Cobb all recorded an ace.
In the second match, Crow had 14 kills, 11 digs and a block. Smith finished with eight kills and two blocks, while Connelly added six kills, three blocks and four digs. Winkel had 16 assists and three digs, while Davenport had 15 assists and six digs. Edge had 18 digs. Mabery had three blocks and two kills. Connelly, Davenport, Winkel, Edge and Cobb all recorded an ace throughout the match.
LETU improved to 10-3 overall and 7-3 in ASC play.
LeTourneau will face off in two matches against the University of Texas at Dallas Friday at Solheim Arena.
SoccerMEN
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University men’s soccer team fell for the second time in four days to the University of Texas at Dallas, losing 3-0 Saturday night.
Early season postponements moved the original game between the two teams to Wednesday, when the Comets visited LETU.
LeTourneau evened its overall record at 4-4-0, while falling to 1-3-0 in the American Southwest Conference. UT Dallas improved to 3-0-0 overall, and 3-0-0 in the ASC.
The Comets scored all three of their goals in the first half.
LETU starting keeper CJ Leyva made two saves before giving way to Kolton Johnson. Johnson had four saves in just over 73 minutes.
The YellowJackets will host Ozarks at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the penultimate home game of the season.
WOMEN
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau goalkeeper Kiersten Reeser had a career day, but the YellowJackets women’s soccer team lost at the University of Texas at Dallas, 2-0, Saturday.
It was the second meeting between the two teams in four days after the Comets visited Longview on Wednesday.
LeTourneau (2-6-1, 1-3-0 American Southwest Conference) kept UT Dallas (3-0-0, 3-0-0) off the board in the first half. Reeser made six of her career-high 13 saves in the first half. It was the second straight season a YellowJackets keeper stopped at least 12 shots at UTD. Last season, LETU keeper Mackenzie Wilbanks made 12 saves in a double overtime tie in Richardson.
The YellowJackets will host Ozarks 5 p.m. Thursday in the penultimate home game of the season.
TrackBULLARD — LeTourneau University men’s and women’s track & field finished their final day at the University of Texas at Tyler Ice Breaker Classic in Bullard, Texas hosted by the University of Texas at Tyler.
On the women’s side, Antranae Thomas placed eighth in discus, breaking her old school record, with a mark of 127-6 ¾. Rheagan White finished 13th in the event, with a throw of 100-9 ½. Thomas and White also competed in the shot put, placing 12th and 18th, with marks of 35-1 ¼ and 33-1 ⅝, respectively.
Multiple YellowJackets ran in the 1500, led by Alexis Segura placing ninth, with a time of 4:56.52, breaking her previous school record. Sierra Benner placed 46th, with a time of 5:33.14. Bari Schunicht finished 70th, recording a time of 6:31.60, while Bethany Mendeke placed 72nd, with a time of 6:59.76. Segura, Benner and Schunicht also competed in the 800, placing ninth, 35th and 42nd, recording times of 2:29.90, 2:52.91 and 3:10.29, respectively.
Kaylee Packer finished sixth in the pole vault, clearing 10-2. Northwestern State University’s AnnMarie Broussard won the event, clearing 12-9 ½.
Tashianna Gray finished 15th in the 400, recording a time of 1:06.07. McKenzie Craycraft placed 24th in the 5k, finishing in 21:59.44. Dallas Baptist University’s Madison Brown won the event, with a time of 17:43.20.
On the men’s side, the YellowJackets were led by Robert Mason, who placed ninth in the shot put, recording a mark of 40-¾, breaking his previous school record that he set in the first outdoor meet of the season. Miguel Lopez Alvarez finished 11th in the event, with a distance of 36-7, while Moore finished 13th, with a mark of 34-7 ⅜. Mason also broke the school record for the discus, with a throw of 127-10 ⅝, giving him an 11th place finish. Lopez Alvarez also competed in the event, finishing 16th, with a mark of 115-7.
Lorien Nightingale, placed third in the 1500, with a time of 3:59.66, breaking his previous record that he set last week in San Antonio. Spencer Gambrell, Seth Kaplan and Phoenix Swiacki also competed in the event, placing 19th, 26th and 55th, with times of 4:12.81, 4:15.93 and 4:42.73.
Nightingale also broke his previous school record in the 800, recording a time of 1:59.30, giving him an eighth place finish in the event. Gambrell also competed in the event, finishing 16th, with a time of 2:01.67.
Jacob White finished fourth in the 400, recording a time of 50.60. White placed sixth in the triple jump, with a leap of 41-1 ¼. Mauley Lewis and Devin Hunt also competed in the event, finishing ninth and 10th, with marks of 37-4 ⅞ and 34-11 ¼ , respectively. White competed in the long jump, finishing 14th, with a mark of 19-3 ⅞, while Lewis placed 17th, recording a mark of 17-1 ⅞.
Andrew Trosen finished third in the high jump, clearing 5-8 ⅛. Erik Moore and Anthony Hawkins finished fourth and fifth in the event, both clearing 5-6 ½. Hawkins also competed in the 400, finishing 11th, with a time of 1:04.77.
Jared Hall finished 27th in the 200, with a time of 24.05. Stephen F. Austin University’s Kortlon Erskine won the event, with a time of 22.38.
The 4x400 meter relay of Hall, Miller, Arvin Hrushka and White wrapped it up for the LETU, finishing seventh, with a time of 3:32.32.
The YellowJackets will be back in competition Mar. 25-26 at the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos.
BaseballLeTourneau University’s baseball team lost the final two games of the four-game home-and-home series with Centenary Saturday, falling 5-3 and 11-4.
The YellowJackets fell to 5-9, while Centenary improved to 13-2.
LETU took a 2-0 lead in the first game on an RBI single to right by Noah Arellano and Dane Jones’ RBI walk. Centenary scored three runs in the sixth to go up, 3-2. Chaz Jackson’s RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the sixth tied the game. But the Gents scored a pair of unearned runs with two outs in the eighth, and the Jackets went quietly in their final at-bats to end it.
LeTourneau starter Kolbey Sharpe went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks. Centenary starter Parker Primeaux worked two innings, allowing a run on two hits and no walks. Luke Royle got the win in relief. Kolton Eberlan took the loss in relief, despite being victimized by an eighth inning error that opened the door for the two runs to score. He allowed three hits and no walks over the final two innings.
Arellano had two hits, and drove in a run in his three plate appearances. Cody Stanley went 1-for-3, and scored a run. Weston McKinley and Jackson each had one hit – Jackson’s a pinch hit RBI.
In the second game, the Gents built a five-run lead by the third inning. LeTourneau scored all four runs in the bottom of the third on Stanley’s three-run home run and Arellano’s RBI single. But Centenary scored in each of the next four innings to put the game away.
Stanley was 3-for-4. Dane Jones, Bryce Brueggemeyer, Anthony Ybarra and Arellano each had a hit.
LeTourneau starter Dylan Cloonan gave up three runs on two hits and a walk.
The Jackets will play at McMurry Friday and Saturday in a return to American Southwest Conference play.