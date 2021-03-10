VolleyballMARSHALL — LeTourneau University’s volleyball team swept rival East Texas Baptist in two American Southwest Conference matches Tuesday. The YellowJackets outlasted the No. 12 Tigers in the first match, 25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 18-25, 15-10. They won the second match, 25-27, 25-21, 25-22, 25-11.
LeTourneau improved to 9-2 overall, 6-2 in the ASC. East Texas Baptist fell to 5-4, 4-4.
Natalie Connelly and Kianna Crow had 10 kills in the first match. Connelly had four blocks, including a solo. Crow had a season-high 22 digs and two aces. Skylar Fowler had six kills, two blocks and nine digs. Natalie Davenport had 25 assists, four kills and nine digs. Courtney Edge had 15 digs and an ace. Kylie Cobb had six kills, three blocks, including a solo, and eight digs. Samantha Winkel had 12 assists. Allison Smith had four kills and four blocks.
In the second match, Crow had 10 kills, three aces and 12 digs. Madison Denega had nine kills, 14 digs and a block. Connelly had seven kills, two blocks and two aces. Edge had a season-high 31 digs. Smith had seven kills, four blocks, including a solo, and hit .375. Avery Mabery had six kills, a block and a .308 attack percentage. Fowler had five kills, two blocks and a .333 hitting percentage. Davenport had 19 assists and nine digs. Winkel had 15 assists and two aces.
LeTourneau will play at Louisiana College in a pair of matches beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.
TrackSEARCY, Ark. – LeTourneau University men’s track & field competed in the final day of the NextEra Energy Harding Spring Break Multi on Tuesday hosted by Harding University.
Erik Moore finished as the only YellowJacket to compete at this meet.
Moore placed third in the decathlon, finishing with 5,439 points. Harding University’s Matt Hipshire won the decathlon, with 6, 261 points.
Moore finished second in the 110 hurdles, with a time of 17.11. After six events, Moore moved up to second place overall.
Moore also placed second in the discus, with a mark of 106-7. Harding University’s Moses Rivera jumped Moore, to move up to second place in the overall standings, after a first place finish in the event.
In the eighth event, pole vault, Moore captured a fourth place finish, clearing 11-10 ⅛. He also competed in the 1500 and javelin, placing sixth and seventh, recording 5:18.82 and 106-9 ½, respectively.
LeTourneau will travel to Tyler Saturday to compete in the UT Tyler Icebreaker Classic.
GolfMEN
LeTourneau University’s men’s golf team finished third at the Pinecrest Invitational Tuesday.
Houston Victoria shot 283 in the final round to win the 12-team, 64-player tournament at 880. The Jaguars beat Blinn College by six strokes. LETU finished with a 54-hole total of 890, 10 strokes behind UHV. The YellowJackets shot 297 in the third round.
LETU’s Dalton Northcutt tied for eighth at 221 after shooting 74 Tuesday. Landon Oney tied for 10th, a stroke back, following a final round 72. Alex Koll shot 73 to finish 12th at 223.
UH Victoria’s Max Schliesing beat Centenary’s Richard Polan in a five-hole playoff after both tied for the individual title at even-par 213. After matching each other through four playoff holes, Schliesing made par on the 410-yard, par-4 10th, while Polan had a bogey.
Blinn College’s John Baker was third at 217 after carding a 1-over 72 in the third round. UH Victoria’s Ben Lake fired a tournament-low 6-under 65 in the final round.
LeTourneau’s Wes Nolen tied for 18th at 228 after shooting 79. Playing LETU’s B team, Blayde Weekley shot 79 to tie for 20th at 230. Bryson Thurston tied for 22nd at 231 after shooting 78. Zach Bollinger shot 79 to tie for 32nd at 236.
LeTourneau’s B team shot 352 for a 1,060 total. Michael Gonzales was 58th at 268 after shooting 89. Shadd Holmes shot 91 for a 277 three-round total to finish 61st. Grant Sparks tied for 62nd at 285, following a 93.
The YellowJackets (men and women) will compete in the Texas Cup March 20-21 and the Centenary Spring Classic March 22-23.
WOMEN
LeTourneau University women’s golf team finished fourth at the Pinecrest Invitational Tuesday. It was the YellowJackets’ first tournament of the season, and their first since ending last season at the same event.
LETU shot 370 in the final round, cutting eight strokes off Monday’s score to finish with a 748 total on the par-72, 5,925-yard Pinecrest Country Club course.
East Texas Baptist repeated as team champions, shooting 334 in the second round for a 36-hole total of 664. The Tigers beat Tyler Junior College by six strokes in the six-team, 38-player field.
LeTourneau freshman Lacey Broom tied for 12th at 181, following a final round 89. Baylee Van Houten finished 16th after shooting 93 for a two-day of 185. Rachael Green shot 93 to finish 18th at 188. Lyra Rains shot 95, finishing 21st at 194.
Tyler Junior College’s Madison Brown won the individual title by three strokes over ETBU’s Elizabeth Hardy after both carded 80s Tuesday. Brown finished with a 158, and Hardy 161. TJC’s Kaitlyn Charles was third at 164 after shooting 84.