WOMEN’S SOCCER
MARSHALL - LeTourneau University's women's soccer team lost its American Southwest Conference opener, 4-0, to East Texas Baptist at Marshall High School.
The game was moved from ETBU to Marshall High School due to the weather forecast.
LeTourneau (1-4-1, 0-1-0 ASC) attempted two shots in each half, but only Drew Lessert's attempt in the 59th minute was on goal. Lessert's shot to the right side was saved by Tigers goalkeeper Clara Montondon.
East Texas Baptist (4-0-0, 2-0-0) scored two goals in each half. Riley Broughton and Olivia Gallegos each scored in the first half, and Ashleigh Rondon and Raegan Kappler both scored in the second half.
The Tigers outshot the Jackets, 30-4. Lessert and Gipson both had shots that sailed high in the first half. Ali Saldana's shot in the 57th minute also missed high.
LETU keeper Kiersten Reeser made a career-high 11 saves.
The YellowJackets will host Louisiana College 5 p.m. Saturday on Senior Day.
BASKETBALL
LeTourneau University women's basketball team hung tough before falling, 84-74, against the No. 2 ranked team in the country, East Texas Baptist University Saturday at Solheim Arena.
This was the final regular season home game for the YellowJackets, in which they wished farewell to their seniors. Seniors Scruffy Hopkins, Flora Akingbade and Cortney Arnold were all accompanied by their families in a great senior day ceremony before tip-off.
LETU (10-5, 6-4 American Southwest Conference) was able to jump out to an early 11-3 lead, after a made layup by Ajanae Thomas on an assist from Kyndall Hardeman. Thomas finished with 14 points on 6-11 shooting from the field. The Tigers came roaring back to delete the early defecit, taking a 20-16 lead after a made basket from Kenidi White.
Malacia Guy finished with 18 points, dished out six assists and swiped three steals. Flora Akingbade had 14 rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Scruffy Hopkins had five points and a steal. Keaua Whitfield ripped down seven boards to compliment her 23 points. Ty Moon added nine points off the bench.
The YellowJackets will be back in action on the road Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against Louisiana College.
BASEBALL
BELTON - LeTourneau University's baseball team swept its American Southwest Conference-opening series from Mary Hardin-Baylor after winning, 5-2, Saturday.
LETU (4-1, 3-0 ASC) scored twice in each of the fourth and fifth innings, and added another in the eighth, and relied on its strong pitching for a third straight game to record its fourth straight victory.
LeTourneau starter Kolbey Sharpe earned the win, going 5 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, two runs and a walk, while striking out four. Cade Smitherman gave up two hits, no walks and no runs while recording a strikeout in one inning of relief. Kolton Eberlan picked up the save, working the final 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. He struck out four, and gave up just two hits and no walks.
It was the second straight game Smitherman and Eberlan tossed scoreless relief. LETU's pitching staff allowed just three runs in the three-game series.
Noah Arellano belted a two-run homer in the fourth to spot the YellowJackets a 2-1 lead.
Arellano was 1-for-4 with the homer and two RBI. Bryce Brueggemeyer went 1-for-4 with two RBI. Cody Stanley had two hits in four plate appearances. Weston McKinley and Jaggar Vaughn both went 1-for-3, and Dylan Cortes was 1-for-4.
Hunter McQuary went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Caimyn Holiday went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI for the Cru, who outhit the Jackets, 9-7.
LeTourneau will play a nonconference doubleheader at the University of Dallas Wednesday before returning to ASC play at next Friday and Saturday for a three-game set at home with Concordia Texas in the YellowJackets' home opener.
SOFTBALL
MARSHALL - LeTourneau University's softball team won its first American Southwest Conference series of the season, beating Mary Hardin-Baylor, 4-2, Saturday at Marshall High School.
The game was moved to Marshall's turf field after early morning rain drenched LETU Softball Field.
Bailey Richey worked the last 2 1/3 innings to close the door for starter Alysa Torres, who picked up her first win as a YellowJacket. Torres went 4 2/3 innings, allowing a run on five hits and four walks. Richey surrendered a run on four hits and a walk to earn her first save of the year.
It was the second straight day Richey came on in relief in an LETU victory.
The YellowJackets (3-2, 2-1 ASC) had eight hits, while the Crusaders (4-6, 1-2) had nine.
Hana Bonner was 2-for-3 with double. Ashley Crawford with 2-for-3 with two RBI. Poore went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Ethel Warren, Murry and Velasquez each had a hit.
LETU will play at Concordia Texas next Friday and Saturday.