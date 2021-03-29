GOLF
KILLEEN - LeTourneau University women's golfer Camryn Allen tied for seventh at the Lady Crusader Spring Invitational Sunday.
Allen shot 81 in the second round for a 170 two-day total on the par-72, 5,812-yard Stonetree Golf Club. She made two birdies, and had eight pars in the final round.
LeTourneau finished fourth as a team with a 722 total. The YellowJackets shot 366 Sunday. Host Mary Hardin-Baylor won the tournament with a 36-hole total of 635.
LETU's Lacey Broom finished 17th with a 176 after shooting 87 Sunday. Baylee Van Houten shot 99 to finish 22nd at 186. Lyra Rains also shot 99 to tie for 24th at 190.
TRACK AND FIELD
SEGUIN - LeTourneau University men's and women's track & field teams captured multiple records at the D3 Challenge hosted by Texas Lutheran University, concluding their two-meet weekend. Many of the student-athletes had personal bests in their respective events.
For the men, Jacob White finished first in the triple jump, breaking the previous school record with a leap of 45-6 ½. White also placed third in the 200, recording a time of 22.15 seconds.
Miguel Lopez Alvarez placed sixth in the shot put, breaking the school record with a mark of 41-5 ¼. Bob Peterson finished fourth in the javelin, recording a mark of 149-3 ⅜.
Lorien Nightingale won the 1,500 with a time of 3:54.00. Nightingale has placed first in the 1,500 in two of the last three meets.
Seth Kaplan finished fourth in the 800, recording a time of 2:01.06. Principia College's Quinn Heinbaugh finished first in the event with a time of 1:58.34. Phoenix Swiacki placed sixth in the 5K, running a 17:51.48. Kaplan also recorded a time of 10:39.28 in the steeplechase.
Erik Moore placed eighth in the 110 hurdles, finishing in 16.27.
On the women's side, Sarah Horan won the 400 with a time of 57.68. Horan surpassed her previous record in the event, outdoing her time at the Bobcat Invitational a day earlier.
Rheagan White finished second in the shot put with a mark of 36-4 ⅝, surpassing her teammate Antranae Thomas' old school record of 35-9 ⅞. White and Thomas competed in the hammer throw, placing fourth and sixth with marks of 111-5 ¾ and 110-8 ¾, respectively.
Thomas finished second in the discus with a throw of 123-7 ⅞. Thomas also took sixth in the javelin with a mark of 89-1 ¼. Also competing in the javelin, Kaitlyn Reed recorded a mark of 95-5 ⅝, finishing fifth. McMurry University's Corbin Stulir placed first in the event with a mark of 105-3.
Kaylee Packer placed third in the pole vault, clearing 10-5 ¼. Kennady Poling also competed in the event, finishing seventh with a vault of 8-5 ⅝.
Tashianna Gray recorded a time of 27.08 in the 200, giving her a seventh place finish.
Horan's time in the 400 puts her atop the NCAA Division III rankings for the event. Nightingale has the second fastest time in the country in the 1500.
SOFTBALL
ABILENE - LeTourneau's softball team dropped the final two games of the series at Hardin-Simmons Saturday, 3-2 and 4-1.
Ashley Crawford, Callie Poore and Hana Bonner all went 1-for-3. Lauren Wilking was 1-for-4 with a stolen base in the first game.
LETU's Hannah Welch took the loss, giving up five hits, three runs, two earned, and six walks. She struck out two.
In the second game, Katelyn Trombley was 2-for-3 with a double. Crawford was 1-for-3. Alysa Torres, Wilking, Bonner and Poore each were 1-for-4. Welch took the loss, giving up three runs on three hits and no walks. Bailey Richey worked six innings, surrendering an unearned run on four hits and a walk. She fanned eight.
The YellowJackets (5-9, 4-8) will host Louisiana College 6 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday.
BASEBALL
LeTourneau University's baseball team beat Hardin-Simmons, 5-2, Saturday to win its third American Southwest Conference series of the season.
It was the second straight series victory for the YellowJackets, who bumped their record to 9-11 overall, 7-5 in the ASC.
The Cowboys (5-13, 2-10) loaded the bases in the top of the ninth, but LETU closer Jedidiah Crone induced a dribbler down the third base line, tagging out the runner trying to score to end the game. Crone earned his second save of the year, working the final inning, and allowing a hit, no walks and no runs.
It was the fourth time Crone has not surrendered a run in relief this season, and the fifth time he hasn't given up an earned run.
LETU starter Raul Martinez (2-1) got the win, giving up two runs, six hits and two walks, and striking out a season-high 10 in six innings. Austin Bryan tossed two innings of shutout relief, allowing two hits and a walk, and striking out two for a hold. It was the fifth appearance Bryan has not given up a run.
Bryce Brueggemeyer was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Noe Balderas was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Austin Smith went 2-for-4. Dane Jones was 2-for-5. Eeston McKinley was 1-for-3 with a stolen base.
LeTourneau will play at ASC frontrunner Louisiana College in a three-game set Thursday and Friday in Pineville, Louisiana.
VOLLEYBALL
JACKSON, Miss. – LeTourneau University's Volleyball team swept Belhaven in a pair of matches Thursday in Jackson, Mississippi. The YellowJackets (12-5, 8-5 American Southwest Conference) won the first match, 25-12, 25-20, 25-17, before clinching the second, 25-10, 25-10, 25-20.
In the first match, Kianna Crow had 17 kills, seven digs, one block and a serving ace, while also putting together a .387 attack rate. With those 17 kills, Crow surpasses 1,000 kills for her career, moving her up to third on the LETU career kills list. Natalie Davenport had 10 assists and a career high seven serving aces, while Samantha Winkel had 15 assists and two serving aces. Natalie Connelly, Madison Denega and Allison Smith all slammed down five kills a piece. Connelly and Smith each recorded two blocks. Courtney Edge had 16 digs, and Avery Mabery had three kills and one block.
In the second match, Crow had 13 kills, seven digs, four serving aces and a block. Connelly tallied nine kills, five digs, two block and an ace, while hitting creating a whopping .750 attack percentage. Davenport had 14 assists and four serving aces. Winkel totaled 16 assists, and Edge had 18 digs and an ace. Smith and Mabery each had six kills. Denega recorded four kills, while Skylar Fowler recorded three. Kylie Cobb had nine digs and a kill.
LeTourneau will host East Texas Baptist University at Solheim Arena in a 4:30 p.m. contest on Wednesday.