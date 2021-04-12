BASEBALL
LeTourneau University's baseball team split a doubleheader with Ozarks Sunday at Conrad-Vernon Field to claim their third American Southwest Conference series. LETU lost the first game, 7-4, in extra innings after the Eagles (13-8, 11-4 ASC) scored three runs in the eighth. The Jackets bounced back with a take-no-prisoners approach in the rubber game, winning 7-2.
The Jackets (11-15, 9-9) will remain in the middle of the pack in the league race, but the two wins over the second place team in the league sets the stage for the stretch run, with six of their final nine regular season games at home against teams they are chasing.
Both Weston McKinley and Noah Arellano had two hits and drove in a pair in a game the Jackets pounded 11 hits. Erick Aguirre was 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI.
LeTourneau starter Jared Schurig worked five innings, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks. He struck out four. Jedidiah Crone (0-2) suffered the loss, giving up three earned runs, three hits and a walk, while fanning three in two innings.
Bryce Brueggemeyer gave the Jackets a lift in the second game when he crushed a home run to left center in the first inning. It was his first moonshot of the year.
All seven of LeTourneau's runs came via the RBI. Brueggemeyer, who was 3-for-4, accounted for three of them, and Kameron Lindsey two more. Noe Balderas was 2-for-3 at the plate.
LeTourneau starter Raul Martinez evened his record at 3-3 with another nifty performance. He allowed two runs on five hits and three walks, and struck out nine in five innings.
LETU hosts Belhaven Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (1 and 3:30 p.m.).
SOFTBALL
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. - LeTourneau University's softball team dusted off Ozarks, 9-3, Saturday to complete its second straight American Southwest Conference series sweep. The six straight wins vaulted the Jackets (11-9, 10-8 ASC) solidly into the middle of the pack in the ASC East Division, entering the final stretch of the regular season.
Mickenzie Murry went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases, and scored two runs. Callie Poore had a triple, a double, and drove in three runs. Ashley Crawford hit safely in all three plate appearances, and drove in a pair, highlighted by her run-scoring double in the third. Lauren Wilking was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored.
LETU reliever Jade Merrell (2-2) retired the Eagles (2-19, 1-16) in order in the seventh, getting the last two batters on strikes to earn the win.
LeTourneau will play a three-game series at No. 10 Belhaven Friday and Saturday.
TENNIS
MEN
JACKSON, Miss. – LeTourneau University men's tennis team beat Belhaven, 8-1, Sunday to polish off a road-heavy weekend.
It marked the second road trip in three days after having to hit the road Friday for an easy victory at Louisiana College, before returning home later that day, only to turn around and battle Southwestern University in a nonconference match, and then hit the road again that same day to get ready for the Blazers on Sunday.
The YellowJackets (10-3, 3-0 American Southwest Conference) will visit ETBU on April 22 before wrapping up league play at home against the University of Texas at Dallas two days later.
Julian Lee, Rodrigo Vazquez, Patrick Baney, Nathan Schmidt and Miles Grubbs each were double winners on a day LETU dominated pairs play. It was the seventh time this season LeTourneau has swept the doubles.
WOMEN
JACKSON, Miss. – LeTourneau University women's tennis team beat Belhaven University, 8-1, in an American Southwest Conference matchup.
The YellowJackets are now 2-0 in ASC play.
At No. 1 doubles, Bailey Deatherage and Summer Apostalo defeated Macey Lea and Emilie Ferguson, 8-2. In the No. 2 spot, Sierra Linssen and Julia Miller beat Julia Keffer and Khin Lwin, 8-6. Brandy Weems and Amber Van Duyn won their match at No. 3 doubles, taking down Kerany Un and Esther Choi, 8-4.
It was the third doubles sweep of the season for LeTourneau.
Deatherage won by retirement against Lea at No.1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Linssen won the first set against Keffer, 6-4, before falling in the next two sets, 6-4, 10-2. Apostalo secured a match win at No. 3, defeating Lwin, 6-1, 6-2. In the No. 4 position, Weems beat Un, 6-2, 6-0. Miller battled Choi at No. 5 singles, winning the first set, 6-3, before falling in the next set, 6-4, then securing a victory in the final set, 10-6. Mimi Samdi beat Ferguson, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 6 singles.
LeTourneau will travel to East Texas Baptist for a rivalry matchup in the ASC on April 23.
TRACK
COMMERCE - Jack Miller won the pole vault, clearing 15-11 in his first outdoor meet of the season as LeTourneau University men's track & field team put together some impressive marks as it nears the finish line in a successful season.
Erik Moore finished sixth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.84, breaking the school record. In his first meet of the season, Josh Guidry placed fifth in the high jump, clearing 6-0⅞ to break the school record.
Bob Peterson placed second in the javelin with a throw of 156-4¾. Joe Ryan also competed in the event, recording a throw of 138-9 ¾ for a fourth place finish.
Lorien Nightingale finished third in the 1500 with a time of 3:57.98. Seth Kaplan placed 24th in the event, clocking a 4:18.55, while Phoenix Swiacki finished 37th in 4:39.01. Spencer Gambrell captured a personal record in the 5K, with a time of 15:52.88 to finish 15th.TAMU-Commerce's Nicodemus Rotich won the event with a time of 14:14.80.
Jacob White placed fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 43-4⅞. Mauley Lewis placed seventh with a mark of 39-11⅞. Robert Mason placed fourth in the hammer throw with a mark of 110-4⅜. Following Mason in the fifth slot was LETU's Miguel Lopez Alvarez, who put up a mark of 109-8⅛. TAMU-Commerce's Steven Sanchez won the event with a throw of 172-10⅜. Mason and Lopez Alvarez also competed in the shot put and discus. Mason finished fifth and seventh with marks of 40-7 ⅜ and 126-6 ⅛, while Alvarez finished sixth and 10th with marks of 39-3 ⅝ and 116-4 ⅞, respectively.
In the 400, White finished ninth with a time of 50.468 seconds. Fellow YellowJackets Jared Hall, Moore and Anthony Hawkins placed 19th, 24th and 30th, with times of 53.05, 53.79 and 57.54, respectively. Hall also finished 32nd in the 200 in 23.65. Moore recorded a mark of 20-4⅞ in the long jump, giving him a seventh place finish. Lewis finished eleventh in the event with a mark of 19-5⅛.
The Jackets will be back in action April 16-17 as they travel to Jackson, Mississippi for the Belhaven Invitational.