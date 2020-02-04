BASKETBALL
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University’s Nate West was named the American Southwest Conference East Division Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
It is the sixth time this season he’s captured the award.
West, a 5-10, 165-pound senior guard from Houston, became the first player in league history to score 2,000 career points. He accomplished that feat in his 33-point, 10-rebound, nine-assist, three-steal performance in the win over East Texas Baptist on Thursday.
He followed that up with 31 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and a steal in Saturday’s win at ETBU.
West fell one assist shy of his fourth triple-double of the season Thursday. West leads NCAA Division III with three triple-doubles.
West averaged 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals per game in the two wins over the ASC East front-running Tigers. He topped 30 points for the third time in the last four games. He shot 42.6 percent from the floor in the two games.
The YellowJackets will play at Texas-Dallas at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
TRACK MEN
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University’s Jacob White was named the American Southwest Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week.
A freshman from League City, White set school records in the 400 meters and 200 meters at the McNeese Indoor Invite Friday. He clocked a 52.39 in the 400, earning a fifth place finish in the NCAA Division I meet. He also finished fifth in the 200 after crossing the line in 23.14.
The YellowJackets (men and women) will compete in the Lion Invite hosted by Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, on Friday and Saturday.
WOMENRICHARDSON — Alexis Segura was named the American Southwest Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.
It is Segura’s third career league weekly honor, and her first this season.
A senior from Austin, Segura set a school record in the mile with a time of 5:26.07 at the McNeese Indoor Invite. She broke her own mark of 5:27.05 in the event, which she set last year at the same meet.
Segura finished fifth in the event this year.
TENNISRICHARDSON — LeTourneau’s Maddison Brackenreg was named the American Southwest Conference East Division Women’s Tennis co-Player of the Week.
A senior from Docklands, Australia, Brackenreg won both of her No. 1 singles matches Saturday against McMurry and Texas Lutheran. She also paired with Summer Apostalo for a No. 1 doubles victory over TLU. Both of her singles victories came in straight sets.
Brackenreg is 2-0 in singles this season, and 1-1 in pairs play.
The YellowJackets will host Alumni Day on Saturday at Davis Tennis Courts. LETU will host Mary-Hardin Baylor on Feb. 15 in the next dual match.
LETU Sports Information