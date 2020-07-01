■ WEST RANKED SIXTH: LeTourneau University men’s basketball player Nate West was ranked the sixth highest prospect in the Draft Directory’s small college report.
West is also listed as the 40th best point guard prospect by Draft Directory.
A 5-10 senior guard from Houston, West finished his career tied for the most points in school history with 2,393. He was named the NCAA Division III National Player of the Year by three outlets, and earned First Team All-America honors. His 67 points against Belhaven in the final regular season game of his YellowJacket career were the most in Division III this season.
A finalist for Small College Basketball’s Bevo Francis Award, West broke the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament record for most points in the league’s postseason event, scoring 95 in three victories to lead LETU to its first league tourney title. He holds the ASC record for the most triple-doubles in league history with five, including three as a senior.
He set the school season scoring record with 830 points in 2019-20, and became the first player in ASC history to top 2,000 career points. He averaged 28.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists and two steals per game as a senior. He also broke the school record for career assists (534) and steals (182).
■ VAN HOUTEN HONORED: CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – LeTourneau University’s Baylee Van Houten was named a Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar.
Van Houten, a sophomore accounting major from Spring, is the first LeTourneau women’s golfer since 2016-17 to receive the All-American Scholar honor.
To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher, must be an amateur and on the school’s roster at the end of the season, be of high moral character and in good standing at the institution, and have played in 50 percent of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds or a minimum of 12 rounds for NCAA Division III competition.
Van Houten had an 87.25 scoring average in six tournaments. She finished fourth at the Tyler Junior College Spring Invitational and fifth at the Pinecrest Intercollegiate to wrap up the season. She carded a season-low 80 at the Lady Crusader Fall Invitational.
She was an American Southwest Conference Academic All-Conference selection, and was named to the ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Team in the spring.
LeTourneau University Sports Information