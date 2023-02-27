BASKETBALL
LeTourneau men's basketball graduate student Warren Richardson is one of 16 participants from small college basketball in the 2023 State Farm Dark Horse Dunker contest presented by Intersport.
Fans will determine the winner by voting on the event's Twitter (@CollegeSlam) and Instagram (@College_Slam) channels in a bracket-style competition. The Twitter voting window for each round will run for the duration of each round and the Instagram voting window for each round will run for the final 24 hours each week.
First-round voting begins today at Noon CT and runs through Friday at Noon CT. The athlete with the most votes in each matchup will move on to the next round. The final round will take place March 20-24.
The player that ultimately receives the most votes in the final round will be selected to compete in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, an event featuring some of the best college dunkers and 3-point shooters in the country.
The 2023 State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships will air live on ESPN2 during college championship weekend in Houston at 6:30 p.m. CT on March 30.
Richardson transferred to LeTourneau from Kilgore College.
BASEBALL
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. - LeTourneau baseball gets the series win with a 13-7 win on Saturday over Ozarks.
Ozarks (2-9) opened up the scoring early with a single from Dru Didway to drive in a run in the bottom of the first. Kyle Masonave later responded with a homer to left-center in the top of the third to even the score at 1-1 after three.
The Eagles found a way to strike back and regain the lead with a double from Cagle to put them ahead 3-1 in the bottom of four. LeTourneau (6-4) would answer with a Jaggar Vaughn single driving in a run, followed by a double from Carter Amarantos to put two RBIs to his name as they took the lead 4-3.
The YellowJackets stretched the lead to 6-3, taking advantage of a pair of errors by the Eagles in the sixth.
Ozarks barreled back as Brice Cagle hit a double driving in a pair of runs making the score 6-5, with the Jackets still in the lead.
Cole Thompson singled for the visitors while marking two RBIs to his name in the seventh inning. Thompson later drove in another run in the ninth inning putting himself on base for Kyle Maysonave to hit another home run extending the lead, making it 13-6 going into the bottom of nine.
The Eagles did put a final run on the board but did not do enough to overcome the deficit.
Maysonave had a pair of home runs to drive in four runs. The second two homerun game for him this season as he knocked two out against Millsaps, he now has six on the year.
Thompson saw three hits with three RBIs from his five at-bats. Armarantos went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to add to his spectacular weekend.
Riley Davis (2-0) will get the win for the YellowJackets as he pitched 5.0 innings allowing 10 hits, five earned runs, and marking a strikeout.
SOFTBALL
LeTourneau softball takes care of business with a sweep over previously undefeated Hendrix. LeTourneau (4-0) took the first game 7-3 and followed it up with a 9-3 win.
Stan Wells is now the all-time winningest head coach in LeTourneau softball history.
GAME 1
Hailee Leger started strong only seeing eight batters as she marked four strikeouts through the first two innings.
Ashlyn Wood cracked open the scoring with an RBI single in the bottom of the second. Kylie Grisham followed suit as she hit a double driving in a pair of runs to continue the inning. The YellowJackets led 5-0 after two.
Grace Bryant answered for the Warriors as she hit one to right center to drive in their first run in the top of the third.
Izzy Tresca hit a sacrifice fly allowing Maddie Flanery to score in the fifth. Wood followed with a single marking another RBI to extend the lead to 7-1 after five.
LeTourneau would hold on to win 7-3 as Leger (2-0) gets the win to her name. Leger saw six innings allowed six hits, one earned run, and marked eight strikeouts.
GAME TWO
Game two started with a familiar feeling as Murphy Williams took the circle for the YellowJackets she saw only seven batters and marked a strikeout.
In the bottom of the second Tresca found her way to second base before Kenna Hendry would single bringing her in for the Jackets' first run of the game. Rylie Shipp followed that with a single through the left side to mark an RBI and put the home team up 2-0 after two.
Bryant marked an RBI as she singled down the left line to answer for Hendrix making it 2-1 cutting the deficit in half for the Warriors.
Leighton Landreth led out in the fourth inning for the YellowJackets as she doubled up the middle and then advanced on a passed ball putting herself 60 feet away. Hendry also found her way on balls and then stole second setting up Wood for her two-RBI single.
Lexi Dodson kept the scoring going for the home team as her sacrifice fly allowed Wood to score. Williams got into the action as she also had a sacrifice fly to right field as Flanery would be able to score. Tresca finished up the scoring in the fourth as she hit an RBI single.
LeTourneau went on to finish the game with a 9-3 final. Williams (2-0) gets the win as she allowed just six hits, two earned runs, and marked six strikeouts.
The YellowJackets will open up conference play at Sul Ross on Friday evening with a doubleheader set for 4 PM.
TENNIS
WOMEN
ABILENE - The LeTourneau women's tennis team fell twice over the weekend in non-conference matches at Hardin-Simmons (9-0) on Friday and at McMurry (9-0) on Saturday morning.
Both contests were non-ASC matchups as only division matches count towards league standings.
LeTourneau fell to 3-4 on the year with the losses.
On Friday, Hardin-Simmons rode a doubles sweep to a 9-0 victory over the YellowJackets. Amber Van Duyn put up a challenge at the No. 5 spot in singles before falling to HSU's Jonnah Smith by a 6-1, 6-3 final.
On Saturday at McMurry, the YellowJackets hung with the War Hawks in several matches before falling in each of them. Van Duyn and Abigail Everett nearly pulled out a win at No. 3 doubles, but fell to McMurry's Emily Nuttall and McKenzie Carroll, 8-5, as the War Hawks completed the doubles sweep.
Van Duyn then took Nuttall to extra points in the first set of her match at the No. 5 spot before Nuttall outlasted in a 7-5, 6-1 victory. Clara Brisman dropped the first set to Carroll at No. 4 before nearly sending the match to a third set in a 6-1, 7-5 loss. Elizabeth Moreau fell to Bridgette Fly 6-4, 6-3 at the No. 2 flight, while Brandy Weems was defeated 6-3, 6-2 at the top flight by Hope Turner.
LeTourneau returns home on Friday to face Mary Hardin-Baylor in a non-conference match (4 p.m.).
MEN
ABILENE - The LeTourneau men's tennis team bounced back from a 9-0 loss at No. 38-ranked Hardin-Simmons on Friday and narrowly fell to McMurry, 5-4, on Saturday morning in Abilene.
The losses drop LeTourneau to 3-3 on the year.
Both contests were non-ASC matchups as only division matches count towards league standings.
LeTourneau had its hands full with nationally-ranked Hardin-Simmons on Friday. The YellowJackets nearly took No. 1 and No. 3 flights in doubles play, but Julian Lee and Zach Farris were outlasted by the Cowboys' Brice Bradshaw and Nathaniel Schoendorf, 8-6. At No. 3, John Lewis and MIles Grubbs fell 8-5 to Davyn Williford and Zach Fowler.
Lee battled Bradshaw at the top flight singles before Bradshaw, ranked No. 46 in the nation, pulled out a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Lee. Andres Urrutia challenged Schoendorf, ranked No. 18 regionally, at No. 2 before falling 6-3, 6-0.
On Saturday, LeTourneau and McMurry went back-and-forth. Lee and Farris notched a win at the No. 1 doubles spot with their 8-1 win over Reid Smith and Nicholas Villalovos, but McMurry took a 2-1 lead with wins at Nos. 2 and 3.
Lee defeated Smith, 6-2, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot in singles and Farris was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over Jason Cabe at the No. 3 position. Grubbs outlasted Alfredo Avila at the No. 4 spot in a tiebreak 6-1, 7-6(5).
The match came down to the No. 6 flight in singles. McMurry's Eh Ruh Soe defeated John Lewis 6-1, 6-4 to clinch the match for the War Hawks.
LeTourneau returns home on Friday to face Mary Hardin-Baylor (4 p.m.).