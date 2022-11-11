Deonte Jackson hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 21 seconds left in the second half to send the game into overtime and the LeTourneau men’s basketball team completed the comeback win in the extra session taking down Texas College, 92-87, on Thursday night inside Solheim Arena.
Jackson had a game-high 26 points, including six 3-pointers, as LeTourneau (1-0) erased a 14-point deficit over the final nine minutes of regulation to send the game into overtime. Warren Richardson had a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds to go along with a thunderous dunk in the first half. John Argue added 21 points and five rebounds, while Christian Adams tallied 17 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.
LeTourneau opened the game with a 10-0 run, but found itself trailing Texas College (1-2) by 14 with nine minutes left. A bucket from Richardson ignited a 9-0 run by the YellowJackets to trim the deficit to 61-56 with 5:19 remaining in the second half.
Texas College still led by eight with under a minute to go, but the YellowJackets would not go away. Two missed free throws by the visiting Steers kept the door open and Jackson waltzed through that crack.
Jackson drained 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions with under 35 seconds left to tie the game at 74-74 and LeTourneau’s defense forced Texas College into a challenged shot in the waning seconds to go into overtime.
Down by a point (87-86) with 45 seconds left in overtime, it was Jackson again coming up with clutch plays. His driving layup with 25 seconds left gave LeTourneau the lead (88-87) and the YellowJackets forced another Texas College turnover that turned into a Richardson basket to make it 90-87 with time winding down. One more stop defensively and LeTourneau sealed the win on Argue’s dunk.
LeTourneau shot 48.1 percent (37-of-77) from the field with eight 3-pointers.
Texas College was led by 22 points from LeTraveon Jones and 17 points from Mike Houston.
LeTourneau travels to Sam Houston for an exhibition on Monday at 6:30 p.m.