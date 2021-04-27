LeTourneau University had been on the job search for its next men’s basketball head coach since Dan Miller resigned from the position earlier this month and left for the same role at San Marcos High School. It didn’t take long and the administration didn’t have to look far to find his replacement.
On Tuesday, longtime LeTourneau University men’s basketball assistant James Wallace was officially introduced at a press conference at the Steudler Lounge in the Solheim Recreation and Activity Center on campus.
“This is a dream come true,” said Wallace. “It really is. I’m humbled and honored to be named the head men’s basketball coach here at LeTourneau University.”
Wallace has served as the university’s assistant men’s basketball coach since the 2014-2015 season and was also the head men’s and women’s cross country coach from 2014 until 2016 and the sports information director from 2016 until 2017. He knows the scene and knows the program, so it should be a successful partnership.
“It helps so much to know the team, know the university and know everyone here that’s going to be there to support me, but also have that comfortable relationship already built and not have to start over,” he said of how the familiarity of the program and school helps with the new job status. “LeTourneau is an incredible place, and it’s exciting to be able to stay here, stay with this team and just a smooth transition from assistant to head coach.”
“Having that opportunity to make the decisions, be that voice, be the one giving the pregame speech and the timeout huddle trying to get the guys motivated,” Wallace said of some of the things he's looking forward to. “It’ll be new [and] it’ll be different for me as a longtime assistant, but I’m excited to grow in that and learn.”
Wallace has played a role in the growth of LeTourneau’s men’s basketball program from the time he joined it as an assistant.
The Yellowjackets have produced a 110-64 record since the start of the 2014-2015 season, have qualified for the NCAA Division III Tournament twice, won the program's first American Southwest Conference Championship tournament title during the 2019-2020 season and back-to-back ASC East Division regular season championships during the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 campaigns, earned six straight ASC postseason tournament berths, and recorded three 20-plus win seasons.
“Not changing up a whole lot just because it’s worked,” Wallace said of the approach going into year one as head coach. “Why fix it if it ain’t broken? We’re going to continue to do a lot of the same things. Hold those young men to the standards that we’ve laid. That will be important to continuing that culture.”