LETU Sports Information
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau’s women’s soccer team was picked fifth in the American Southwest Conference preseason poll.
The YellowJackets were slotted in the upper half of the league after earning 190 points. Hardin-Simmons, which received all 24 first place votes and 288 points, was picked to win the league by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Mary Hardin-Baylor was picked second with 250 points, UT Dallas third with 243 and Sul Ross State fourth with 211. Concordia Texas was projected sixth behind LeTourneau with 161 points.
LeTourneau sophomore forward Reagan Sandford, senior midfielder Rebekah Stevenson and sophomore goalkeeper Mackenzie Wilbanks were all named to the ASC Players to Watch List.
Sandford was a First Team All-ASC selection in 2018 after leading the YellowJackets with nine goals and eight assists for 26 points. Stevenson was an ASC Honorable Mention with three goals and an assist for seven points. Wilbanks was an ASC Honorable Mention, following a season in which she went 8-6-2 with three shutouts and 96 saves.
Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Chelsea Graham was named the league’s preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Hardin-Simmons’ Kendell Groom was picked as the Defensive Player of the Year.
LeTourneau will host Our Lady of the Lake in a scrimmage at 1 p.m. Saturday before opening the regular season at Schreiner on Aug. 30.