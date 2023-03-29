SHREVEPORT, La. - The hot streak continued for the LeTourneau softball team on Tuesday night as the YellowJackets took both games of a doubleheader from Centenary. LeTourneau won the opener, 4-1, before closing out the sweep with an 8-3 victory.
The game two win was the eighth in the last nine games for LeTourneau (15-7). The YellowJackets have allowed three or fewer runs in eight of those nine games.
LeTourneau's 15-7 record through its first 22 games matches a program-record for best start (2013).
GAME ONE
It took a bit to get the bats going, but LeTourneau scored twice in the fifth and added two insurance runs in the seventh to take the opener, 4-1.
Murphy Williams (8-1) collected her eighth win of the year in the circle as she tossed a complete-game and allowed one run on seven hits with seven strikeouts in the victory.
The YellowJackets were held without a hit until the fifth inning, but busted through for two runs in the frame. Lexi Hutchins delivered the first hit of the game for LeTourneau as she doubled home pinch-runner Graci Hart -- who had stolen second and third -- to put the YellowJackets up 1-0. Later in the inning, Leighton Landreth singled home Hutchins to extend the lead to 2-0.
Defense helped Williams keep Centenary off the board in the bottom of the fifth. With runners at second and third and one out, Maddie Flanery hauled in a fly ball in center field and both runners tried to advance. Flanery fired the ball to third where the YellowJackets nabbed the runner from second for the third out before the runner at third scored to end the threat.
In the seventh, LeTourneau added two more as Landreth lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to score Laney Taylor before Hutchins scampered home on a throwing error to make it 4-0.
Hutchins had two hits as LeTourneau had six in the win. Landreth went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
GAME TWO
LeTourneau put six runs on the board in the fifth inning and completed the sweep with an 8-3 victory.
Landreth hit a two-run homer and went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while Williams was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Kylie Grisham and Lauren Wilking also had two hits apiece.
Hailee Leger (6-5) had another strong start in the circle. The right-hander went 6.1 innings and allowed three runs while striking out three and issuing zero walks to notch her sixth win of the year. Taylor came on in relief to get the final two outs in the seventh and preserve the win.
Landreth's homer, her first of the year, came in the second as she gave LeTourneau a 2-1 lead with her blast to left-center field.
In the fifth, LeTourneau broke open the game with six runs. Williams had an RBI single before Hutchins worked a bases-loaded walk. Pinch-hit extraordinaire Izzy Tresca came up with the biggest hit of the inning as she cleared the bases with a three-run double to put the YellowJackets up 7-1.
Tresca has seven RBIs this season in a pinch-hit role where she is batting .333.
Leger and Taylor combined to go the rest of the way and hold off Centenary (6-16).
LeTourneau returns home to ASC action this weekend with a three-game series against Mary Hardin-Baylor. A doubleheader is set for Friday (4 p.m.).
BASEBALL
SHREVEPORT, La. - In a tight contest throughout, the LeTourneau baseball team fell to Centenary, 3-2, on Tuesday night as the host Gents hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to eke out the one-run win.
LeTourneau drops to 12-13 overall, while Centenary goes to 12-6.
A bullpen game for LeTourneau saw quality pitching throughout. Cruz Cox made his first career start and tossed two shutout innings while allowing one hit. Zac Schneider also had two scoreless frames as he allowed one baserunner and picked up two strikeouts.
In all, LeTourneau used five arms in the loss.
Centenary grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third, but LeTourneau gained the lead with a two-run sixth inning. Lane Williams led off with a single, extending his hitting streak to 12 games and his on-base streak to 25, before Devin Greaff followed with an infield single. Cole Thompson tied the game with his RBI double and Greaff came in to score a batter later on an error to give the YellowJackets a 2-1 lead.
Centenary tied the game in the seventh, but Will Bond limited the damage as he wiggled out of a jam to keep the game tied.
In the ninth, a leadoff double by the Gents' Caleb Ickes followed by a sacrifice bunt from Clay Menard and a sacrifice fly from Gary Hewitt provided the game-winning run.
Bond (2-2) got the loss, but went 2.2 innings and allowed just the one run on two hits. Williams finished 2-for-3 with a run scored as LeTourneau tallied eight hits.
LeTourneau hits the road for a three-game series at Mary Hardin-Baylor this weekend. Game one on Friday is set for 6 p.m.
THREE HONORED
TRACK
RICHARDSON - After a record-breaking performance in the triple jump over the weekend, LeTourneau men's track and field senior Jacob White was named the ASC Field Athlete of the Week, announced the conference on Tuesday.
It is the second weekly honor for White this season.
A senior from League City, White set a program record and won the triple jump event with a distance of 13.73 meters (45' 0.5") at the D3 Challenge on Saturday in Seguin. The mark put him 10th in the nation and fourth regionally.
White also competed in track events at the meet. He finished fourth in the 200-meter event with a time of 21.97 (just .06 off his own program-record pace), and then placed seventh in the 400-meter at 50.90. The 200-meter time ranks 12th in the West region. He was also part of the 4x100 team that finished seventh.
LeTourneau teams are back in action this weekend at the Bobcat Invitational, hosted by Texas State on Thursday-Saturday.
BASEBALL
RICHARDSON - Following yet another outstanding effort on the mound, LeTourneau baseball sophomore Aman Patel was named the ASC co-Pitcher of the Week, announced the league on Tuesday.
It is the second career weekly award for Patel.
A sophomore from Missouri City, Patel was outstanding once again as he helped LeTourneau clinch the series vs. Howard Payne with his dazzling start in a game three victory. The lefty threw six shutout innings and allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out a season-high 10.
Over his last three starts, Patel is 2-0 with a 1.04 ERA, 25 strikeouts, and a .172 opponent batting average in 17.1 innings. During the stretch, Patel has struck out at least nine in a game twice.
TENNIS
RICHARDSON - LeTourneau men's tennis senior Julian Lee was named the ASC East Division Player of the Week, for the period ending on March 26, announced the conference on Tuesday.
The weekly honor is the first for Lee this season and the sixth in his career.
A senior from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Lee led LeTourneau to an 8-1 victory at Howard Payne with wins at the top flight in both doubles and singles last Saturday. In singles play, he took a straight set win over Howard Payne's Micah Hunter 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, he teamed with Zach Farris to earn an 8-6 victory over Christian Fernandez and Nicolas Gates.
Lee has played the whole season at the No. 1 spot in both singles and doubles. He is a combined 8-3 in doubles play, including 5-2 with Farris.
LeTourneau (4-7, 1-1 ASC) hosts UT Dallas for Senior Day on Friday at 2 p.m. at the Davis Tennis Courts.