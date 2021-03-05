LETU Athletic Communications
PINEVILLE, La. – LeTourneau women’s basketball team captured another win in American Southwest Conference play, a 82-70 victory over Louisiana College Thursday.
Ajanae Thomas filled up the stat sheet as she led the way for the YellowJackets, recording 25 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Malacia Guy chipped in 18 points, eight assists and nabbed four steals. Keauna Whitfield tallied 18 points, seven rebounds and a career-high seven steals. Thomas recorded a season high in field goals made, three-point field goals made, rebounds and assists.
The YellowJackets (11-5, 7-4 ASC) jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter. A made layup by Guy on an assist from Whitfield at the 2:49 mark sparked an 11-0 run for LETU to close out the period with a 22-9 lead.
In the second quarter, LeTourneau continued to stretch its lead. A pair of made free throws by Scruffy Hopkins and a layup from Whitfield created an 11-4 run midway through the quarter. LETU took a 41-21 lead into halftime.
The YellowJackets were 10 of 10 from the free throw line in the first half, and 25 of 28 for the game.
The YellowJackets pushed their lead to as many as 27, following a made layup from Kyndall Hardeman at the 6:38 mark in the third quarter. A 14-4 run created a late surge for the Wildcats, cutting the YellowJackets’ lead down to as low as five points. A steal by Thomas and fastbreak layup by Whitfield with 1:24 left to go sealed the deal for the Jackets.
LeTourneau continued its defensive dominance by forcing the Wildcats into 28 turnovers and swiping 14 steals, allowing the Jackets to gather 36 points off turnovers. LETU outscored Louisiana College, 40-28, in points in the paint.
Flora Akingbade had eight points, and grabbed nine boards. Hopkins had six points, four assists and three rebounds. Hardeman finished with five points.
The YellowJackets capped their regular season Friday at Belhaven.
MenPINEVILLE, La. – In its return to the court for the first time in 26 days, LeTourneau University’s men’s basketball team lost on the road to Louisiana College, 90-65, Thursday night.
The YellowJackets (6-3, 4-3 American Southwest Conference) will play at Belhaven (4-12, 2-11) at 7:30 p.m. Friday to wrap up the regular season.
LeTourneau committed 25 turnovers, which translated into 33 Louisiana College points. The Wildcats (8-4, 8-4) outscored the YellowJackets, 46-18, in the paint, 16-5, in transition and 18-5 in second chance opportunities. LeTourneau’s bench outscored Louisiana College, 24-17.
LETU’s John Argue scored 13 points, and had three blocks, and Andrew Eberhardt had 10 points. Kyce Wilson had eight points. Louisiana College’s Kae’ron Baker scored 29 points, and had five assists, and Ferontay Banks added 20 points, eight steals and five boards.
The Jackets were 21 of 48 from the field. The Wildcats went 33 of 72.
Kyce Wilson scored with 6:16 to play in the first half, pulling LeTourneau within one. But Louisiana College used a 19-0 run to build a 45-25 lead. Warren Richardson scored with 49 seconds left in the half to cut it to 45-30 before the halftime break.
Richardson sank two free throws to open the second half, but the ‘Cats scored the next 11 points to widen their lead to 24. Isaac Stolzenburg’s three-pointer at the 15:18 mark cut the gap to 17, but Louisiana College stretched its lead to 31 with 8:34 to go, and the Jackets never recovered.
The loss snapped a seven-game win streak over the Wildcats.
LETU needed a win Friday to extend its ASC Championship Tournament appearance streak to six straight. This year’s league postseason tournament qualification is based on winning percentage. The top four teams in each of the ASC’s two divisions qualify for the league tournament.
LeTourneau fell from first to fifth after Thursday’s loss.