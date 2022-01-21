LETU Athletic Communications
BROWNWOOD — Less than 72 hours after overcoming two second half double-digit deficits against UT Dallas, LETU dispelled any thoughts of a letdown at Brownwood Coliseum Thursday.
Andrew Eberhardt, who scored the game winner against the Comets, notched his fourth double-double of the season, pacing the YellowJackets to a 95-69 victory over Howard Payne. He notched game highs with 33 points and 12 rebounds.
LETU extended its winning streak to five, improving to 13-2 overall and 8-2 in American Southwest Conference play. The Yellow Jackets drop to 4-13, 3-9.
With the victory, the YellowJackets are 8-2 in the last 10 games against Howard Payne, including the last seven.
HPU kept the game close through the first 13 minutes, but LETU closed the half with a 30-13 run, taking a 20-point advantage into the locker room.
The YellowJackets continued the onslaught after the break, building their largest lead of the game by tallying 24 of the first 35 points. Elijah Gerber’s jumper pushed the margin out to 33 at 71-38, with 10:52 remaining. Both teams began to empty their respective benches until an LETU turnover led to a fastbreak dunk by Fredrick Watts cut the deficit to 20, with 6:10 showing on the clock.
Reinserted into the game, the starters restored order, moving the margin to 27 with a 9-2 spurt, capped off by a Kyle Matthews trey at the 2:43 mark.
Deonte Jackson finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Matthews corralled 11 boards and added six points. Fourteen YellowJackets logged playing time, with 11 scoring points and 12 grabbing a board.
LETU continues its four-game road trip against Sul Ross State at 3 p.m. Saturday. The women will open the twinbill with a 1 p.m. contest.
WomenBROWNWOOD — Rust versus rest is often a question reserved for playoff or tournament time but it’s becoming more common in the COVID-19 era.
Despite playing just once in the previous month, rust was not an issue for LETU in its 74-60 victory over Howard Payne (4-13, 2-10) Thursday at the Brownwood Coliseum.
The YellowJackets jumped out to a 12-1 spurt and built a 27-point halftime cushion in the American Southwest Conference tilt. They recorded their best shooting performance of the season, setting highs in field-goal percentage and three-point shooting. The 11 turnovers matches the fewest in a contest this campaign.
Malacia Guy led the YellowJackets (8-4, 5-2) with 23 points, matching her career high that he set at UMHB in December. Keauna Whitfield, who leads the American Southwest Conference in points per game added 19 points.
Allaira Jones and Ajanae Thomas chipped in with 12 apiece. Jones entered the contest as the only player in league averaging a double-double finished with nine boards.
Holding a 24-16 advantage after one period LETU ended any suspense by outscoring Howard Payne 26-6, building a 49-22 margin at the intermission.
Howard Payne capitalized on the YellowJackets emptying their bench early, making the final score much closer. Not facing live action in 2022 and up 24 with 10 minutes remaining, the YellowJackets were outscored 19-9 in the final period.