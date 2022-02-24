MARSHALL - A deep UT Dallas bench, clutch free throw shooting late and a big 16-2 run in the middle of the contest proved to be too much for LeTourneau University to overcome here Thursday in the opening game of the American Southwest Conference Tournament at Ornelas Gymnasium.
Anna Jefferson-Polk scored all eight of her points in the fourth quarter, including a 6-for-6 showing from the charity stripe, as UT Dallas held on for a 59-52 win over LeTourneau in the second meeting of the season between the two teams.
LeTourneau, which earned a 76-73 win over the Comets a week ago in Richardson, ends the season with a 13-9 record. UT Dallas moves to 14-7 and advances to the tournament semifinals to take on either Mary Hardin-Baylor or Belhaven at 5 p.m. on Friday back at Ornelas Gymnasium.
Only two Comets scored in twin figures, but 11 players got into the scorebook as UT Dallas' bench outscored LeTourneau 26-2.
Paris Kiser led the way for UTD with 13 points. Blythe Williams came off the bench to add 10, and Jordan Rudd had nine to go along with a team-leading eight rebounds. Rudd also dished out four assists and came up with three steals.
LeTourneau was paced by Ajanae Thomas with 17 points, four rebounds and two steals. Keauna Whitfield had 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists and five steals, Malacia Guy eight points, Allaire Jones six points and seven rebounds, Kiara McElroy five points and Kyndall Hardeman two points.
The YellowJackets built a 15-9 lead late in the first quarter, but UT Dallas quickly cut the deficit to one (17-16) with a triple from Blythe Williams early in the second and built a five-point cushion (24-19) when Kiser drilled a 3-pointer.
LETU found itself in a 27-21 hole late in the half, but Whitfield converted a steal into a coast-to-coast layup to end the half and then sank two free throws followed by a Thomas triple right after the break to give the YellowJackets a 28-27 lead.
UT Dallas countered with an 8-0 run that Thomas ended with a step-back jumper at the 5:25 mark to pull LETU to within three (36-33), but the Comets scored the next eight points and eventually took a 46-40 cushion into the final stanza.
A layup from Thomas quickly cut the gap to 46-42 for LETU, but that's when Jefferson-Polk took over.
She hit a layup and two free throws in the span of 32 seconds to spark an 8-0 run, but LETU refused to go away. Two free throws from Whitfield, a layup by McElroy and two freebies by Guy trimmed the deficit to 54-48 before Jefferson-Polk turned a hustle rebound into a foul and two free throws.
She later knocked down two more from the stripe to make it a nine-point game with 16 seconds left.
UT Dallas hit 7 of 8 from the line in the fourth quarter and 17 of 23 for the game.