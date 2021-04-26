LETU Athletic Communications
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University’s volleyball team collected 13 All-American Southwest Conference and East Division honors.
Junior hitter Kianna Crow earned All-ASC honors, while being named the ASC East Most Valuable Player. She was also an ASC East First Team choice.
Junior libero Courtney Edge was named the ASC East Newcomer of the Year and was an ASC East Second Team selection. Freshman middle blocker Allison Smith was named the East co-Freshman of the Year, while also earning Second Team East honors. Junior middle blocker Natalie Connelly was one of three East Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year recipients, and earned First Team East honors.
Mallory Matthews and Allison Kuster were awarded the ASC East co-Coaching Staff of the Year award.
Sophomore setter Natalie Davenport was an East First Team selection. Sophomore hitter Madison Denega was a Second Team ASC East pick. Junior right side Skylar Fowler earned Honorable Mention East honors.
Crow pounded an ASC-best 260 kills and 34 aces, 251 digs and hit .226. She was fourth in Division III in kills, and tied for third in aces. Edge had 417 digs for an average of 5.42 per set to lead the ASC. She was second in the nation in total digs. She also served 20 aces.
Smith had 112 kills and an ASC-best 64 blocks, while hitting .348, which was second in the ASC. Her 64 blocks was tied for third in the country. Connelly had 131 kills and 58 blocks, while hitting .288. Her 58 blocks was second in the league and eighth in the nation.
Davenport had 358 assists, 148 digs and 20 aces while splitting time at the setter position in the 6-2 offense. Denega had 123 kills and 115 digs. Fowler had 92 kills, 28 blocks, and hit .221.
Matthews, in her second season, and Kuster, in her first, guided the YellowJackets to a 16-6 overall, 11-5 ASC record. LeTourneau qualified for the ASC Championship Tournament for the second straight year.