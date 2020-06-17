LETU Sports Information
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University’s Alexis Segura has been voted the American Southwest Conference women’s track & field Distinguished Scholar-Athlete.
Segura, a senior from Austin, carries a 4.0 grade point average in her first year of graduate studies, while pursuing a master’s in business administration. She earned her bachelor of science degree in sports management in 2019.
It is the second straight year she has won the award. She has also won the honor twice in cross country.
This year on the track, she broke the school record in the mile during the indoor season, running a 5:26.07 at the McNeese Indoor II. She holds three other indoor records. In the outdoor season, Segura broke the record in the 800 meters, clocking a 2:29.15 at the YellowJacket Invitational. She holds five other outdoor records.
Segura was named LeTourneau’s Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She also was selected as the ASC women’s cross country Distinguished Scholar-Athlete. She has been selected as a College Sports Information Director’s of America Academic All-District in track and cross country, as well as soccer.
LETU’s Austin Smith (baseball), Korrin Taylor (men’s basketball), Vanessa Cruz (women’s basketball), Ryan Newell (men’s golf), Baylee Van Houten (women’s golf), Maycie Walton (softball), Christian Farris (men’s tennis) and Maddison Brackenreg (women’s tennis) all were named to the ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Team in their respective sports.
The Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams recognize student-athletes who achieve a high level of academic achievement (a 3.20 grade-point average or better) while competing as a starter or important reserve.