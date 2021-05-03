LETU Athletic Communications
JACKSON, Miss. – LeTourneau University’s Alexis Segura was awarded the Outstanding Track Athlete honor at the American Southwest Conference Championships.
Segura finished first in the 1,500 recording a time of 5:08.16 to win the ASC title for the event. Segura placed third in the 5k with a time of 19:58.80.
Sarah Horan placed first in the 400 with a time of 56.37, breaking her previous school record and crowning her the ASC champion for the event. Horan finished first in the 200 recording a time of 25.30.
Sierra Benner placed second in the 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 13:05.96. Kaitlyn Reed finished fourth in her first heptathlon with 3,418 points. She was third in the long jump with a mark of 15-3 ½, and fourth in the javelin with a throw of 85-5 5/8.
Segura and Horan earned First Team All-ASC honors, while Benner was a Second Team selection.
LeTourneau’s Lorien Nightingale won the American Southwest Conference Championships 5k with a time of 15:50.81, surpassing his previous school record. Nightingale finished second in the 1,500 with a time of 4:08.05. Nightingale placed fourth in the 800 recording a time of 1:59.25.
Erik Moore scored 5,569 points to capture the first decathlon in ASC Championships history. Moore finished first in the discus and 110 hurdles with a mark and time of 104-4 and 15.57, respectively. In the pole vault, Moore finished second with a mark of 10-4, while also capturing second in the 1,500 with a time of 5:27.85. Moore finished third in the javelin with a throw of 123-8 ¼. Moore becomes the first ASC champion for the decathlon.
Josh Guidry placed third in the high jump, clearing 6-2, breaking his previous school record.
Nightingale, the ASC cross country champion, and Moore were named First Team All-ASC.