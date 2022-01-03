SHERMAN - Thrust into a starting role, former Trinity School of Texas and Longview Lobo basketball standout Caed Liebengood responded with a double-double in LeTourneau University's 99-84 victory over Austin College on Saturday.
The YellowJackets improve to 9-2 overall, while the Kangaroos drop to 3-7.
Making the fourth appearance of his rookie campaign, the Liebengood made the first start of his collegiate career a memorable one. He had all facets of his game working, frustrating the Kangaroos' defense, making buckets inside and outside.
Liebengood hit 14 of 27 attempts from the field, including 3 of 6 from three-point range. He converted five of seven at the free-throw line and finished with 36 points and 12 rebounds.
For his efforts, Liebengood was named the American Southwest Conference's Player of the Week on Monday.
As a junior at Trinity School of Texas, Liebengood led the Titans to the TAPPS 1A basketball state championship in the 2019-2020 season. He averaged 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.9 assists, and scored double-digit points against every public school opponent he faced. Some of his notable performances included 40 points against DeKalb, 34 points against Mineola, 28 against New Diana, and 21 against Harmony.
As a senior in the 2020-2021 campaign at Longview High School, he averaged 13 points and eight rebounds for the Lobos.
Returning from 12 days away from competition, dropping their final two games before the layoff and saddled with a depleted roster due to COVID-19 protocols, the depth of LETU was tested on Saturday. The YellowJackets responded with 55-44 halftime advantage, which marks their highest point total in any half this season. LETU made 19 of 37 from the field, including 10 of 17 from long distance.
Austin trimmed the margin to 59-52, with 17 minutes remaining, the YellowJackets ran off 19 of the next 24 points over the next six minutes. Facing their largest deficit of the game at 21, the Kangaroos got as close as 10, with 3:18 remaining.
After rehabbing from a season-ending injury last season, Justin Moore was in the starting five for the 68th time in his career. He chipped in with 10 points and three assists in 19 minutes of action.
Andrew Eberhardt improved his 18.3 ppg. average, the fourth-best scoring average in the American Southwest Conference. He dropped in 25 points and led the squad with five assists.
Rashard Johnson collected 11 rebounds, five more than his previous high.
LeTourneau, 4-2 in American Southwest Conference play, will be on the road this week, taking on Hardin-Simmons on Thursday and McMurry on Saturday before returning home on Jan. 11 to host UT Dallas.
WOMEN
The LeTourneau women dropped a 75-57 decision to Trinity University in its most recent outing.
LeTourneau's Keauna Whitfield earned American Southwest Conference Player of the Week honors for her efforts in the loss to Trinity.
Whitfield scored 21 points and added 14 rebounds. She surpassed the 1,500 career point mark, moving into second place on the all-time YellowJackets' list. She was 9-for-20 from the field with four assists and two steals.
It's the second Player of the Week honor for Whitfield this season and the sixth of her career.
LeTourneau (7-4, 4-2) returns to action at Hardin-Simmons on Thursday.