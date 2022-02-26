Lindale’s Marley Keith earned overall Most Valuable Player honors in voting for the District 16-4A All-District Basketball Team for the 2021-22 season.
Keith was joined on the superlatives list by Bullard’s Tre’Anah Coppock (Offensive MVP), Lindale’s Brooke Everest and Chapel Hill’s Kya Cook (Co-Defensive MVP), Henderson’s Taylor Lybrand (Sixth Woman of the Year), Henderson’s Jorden Writt (Newcomer of the Year) and Henderson’s Crystal Mills (Coach of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Spring Hill: Zailey McGee; Kilgore: Ny’Kayla Hooper; Lindale: Brenley Philen, Maggie Spearman; Bullard: Carly Tucker, Anna Turgeau; Chapel Hill: D.J. Kincade, Alexia Rogers; Henderson: Taylor Helton
SECOND TEAM
Spring Hill: Laila Thompson; Lindale: Makenna Burks, Desirae Pennington, Jillian Ortiz; Cumberland Academy: Elizabeth Adams; Chapel Hill: Shania Miller, Kylei Griffin; Henderson: Ty’Esha Mosley, Venecia Medford; Bullard: Avery Thomas, Kylie Gilbert.
HONORABLE MENTION
Spring Hill: Laney Linseisen; Kilgore: D’Shailynn Lacy, Jada Dennis, Summer Hayden-Epps; Lindale: Madison Luster, Kayli Vickery, Allie Davenport, Madison Plunkett; Henderson: Kiera Dunham, Kara Washington, Ty’Ra Mosley, Brooklyn Conert; Cumerland Academy: Katie Branch; Chapel Hill: McKenzie Peery, Hillary Crist; Bullard: Brooke Minton.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Spring Hill: Jolie Ballard, Jazmin Cole, Claire Fielder, Laney Linseisen, Zailey McGee, Laila Thompson; Kilgore: Maggie Quinn, Kristen Kennel, D’Shailynn Lacy, Jazmine Vasquez, Summer Hayden-Epps, Bryonne Brooks, Phenix Rivers; Henderson: Venecia Medford, Ty’Esha Mosley, Taylor Lybrand, Brooklyn Conert, Ty’ra Mosley; Lindale: Marley Keith, Brooke Everest, Kaylie Vickery, Madison Luster, Makenna Burks, Landri Laing, Maggie Spearman, Allie Davenport, Madison Plunkett, Desirae Pennington, Brenley Philen, Felicity Thiem, Jillian Ortiz; Chapel Hill: Kayla Brooks, Kya Cook, Hillary Crist, D.J. Kincade, Shania Miller, McKenzie Peery, Alexia Rogers, Kylei Griffin, KaMaree’a Murphy; Cumberland Academy: Michelle Oviedo, Allysa Birdwell, Elizabeth Adams, Makayla Daniels, Kayla Decampos; Bullard: Avery Thomas, Kylie Gilbert, Carly Tucker, Brooke Minton, Anna Turgeau, Jaden Welch, Hannah Medders.