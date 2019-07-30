State finalist Linden-Kildare had five total selections, and Hawkins sophomore Zach Conde was a double honoree on Tuesday with the release of the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Baseball Team for 2019.
Linden-Kildare first baseman Nic Kunze was the lone first team selection from the area after hitting .404 with nine home runs, nine doubles, three triples, 43 RBI, 33 runs scored and five stolen bases in five attempts.
The Tigers, who finished the season with a 21-10 record and advanced to the state title game after reaching the UIL State Baseball Tournament for the first time since 1985, also had third team selections Jacob Owen (starting pitcher) and Mason Johnson (relief pitcher) and honorable mention picks Trey Schuler (catcher) and Dalton Alford (shortstop).
Conde was a third team pitcher and honorable mention shortstop. On the hill, Conde was 8-2 with a 1.03 earned run averae, 120 strikeouts and 22 walks in 67.2 innings pitched. He hit .431 with 11 doubles, two triples, 32 RBI, 28 runs scored and 11 stolen bases in 12 attempts.
Broch Holmes, who helped lead Dallardsville Big Sandy to the Class 2A state title, was named the classification’s Player of the Year. He hit .529 with eight home runs, 20 doubles, five triples, 53 RBI and 70 runs scored while going 10-1 on the mound with a 0.92 earned run average, two saves, 113 strikeouts and 32 walks in 66.2 innings pitched.
Dallardsville Big Sandy’s Jacob Hooker was named coach of the year.
Voting was conducted by members of the Texas Sports Writers Association based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
CLASS A
On the Class A team released late Monday, pitcher/shortstop Alex Magers, who led D’Hanis to a state championship, earned Player of the Year honors.
Magers was 9-1 with a 1.13 earned run average for 25-4 Cowboys. The Texas A&M signee also batted .474 with three home runs and 30 runs batted in.