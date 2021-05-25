Union Grove senior Matthew Bower, who recently signed a national letter-of-intent to play baseball at Tyler Junior College, earned Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 19-2A All-District Baseball Team for 2021.
Bower hit .333 with a home run, 16 RBI, 30 runs scored and 26 stolen bases. On the mound, he was 8-4 with a 1.32 earned run average and 94 strikeouts in 58.1 innings pitched. He tossed two no-hitters on his own, and worked a combo no-hitter during district play.
Other superlative honors went to Beckville’s Colby Davidson (Offensive MVP), Hawkins’ Paeton Smith (Defensive MVP), Union Hill’s Logan Dunn (Newcomer of the Year), Hawkins’ Zach Conde (Pitcher of the Year) and Union Grove’s Chad Halcumb (Coach of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
First TeamPitcher: Tyler Bryan, Beckville; Julian Frazier, Hawkins; Jake Johnson, Big Sandy; Catcher: Dax Etheredge, Beckville; Infield: Brandon Adams, Hawkins; Bryce Burns, Hawkins; Jeramy Torres, Hawkins; Cannon Cowan, Union Grove; Derrick Ishee, Overton; Hunter Cannon, Union Grove; Tyler Barkley, Union Grove; Ryan Harris, Beckville; Whitson Cox, Big Sandy; Daniel Dunn, Union Hill; Outfield: Aubrey Woodard, Union Grove; Cooper Vestal, Union Grove; Quinton Roberts, Beckville; Karter Jones, Beckville; Micah Staruska, Hawkins; Drew Dacus, Hawkins; DH: Dawsun Pruitt, Hawkins; Utility: Colton Cowan, Union Grove.
Second TeamPitcher: Lance White, Beckville; Matthew Massingill, Union Hill; Ramon Espinosa, Leverett’s Chapel; Catcher: Carter Smith, Union Grove; Infield: Drestun Pruitt, Hawkins, Logan Ollive, Big Sandy; Cash Jones, Carlisle; Matthew Ridgon, Carlisle; Carlos De Leon, Carlisle Kaden Dike, Overton; Tre Venters, Union Hill; Edwardo Espinosa, Leverett’s Chapel; Outfield: Trevor Moore, Union Grove; Connor Ellis, Union Grove; Bryston Brown, Big Sandy; Braydon Brown, Big Sandy; Garrett Hale, Carlisle; Zackary Hatcher, Union Hill; Aaron Warwick, Overton; Rylan Ficks, New Summerfield; DH: Kollen Satrain, Carlisle; Kenneth Johnson, Union Grove; Utility: Chris Henson, Overton; Randy Griffith, Union Hill.
Honorable MentionPitcher: Ivan Hernandez, Carlisle; Catcher: Jared Caffey, Union Hill; Tucker Rogers, Overton; Infield: Brady Davis, Beckville; Levi Wooten, Carlisle; Outfield: Cason Dodson, Beckville; DH: Josh Kessler, Union Grove