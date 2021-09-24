TYLER — Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes says it takes every person on the team for a successful season.
The Lions proved that Friday night as all phases of the game figured in their District 7-5A Division I opening win over McKinney North in Tyler.
Special teams, defensive turnovers and pass rush pressure, along with key offensive strikes lifted the Lions to a 35-18 victory over the Bulldogs on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
With the flashing lights of the 105th East Texas State Fair in the background, the Lions put on a dazzling show of their own in improving to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in league play. The Bulldogs fall to 1-4 and 0-1.
McKinney North came out on fire, scoring in just four plays that traveled 55 yards after an opening kickoff return of 41 yards by Dajuan Spears.
Jadan Smith, who rushed for 125 yards on 27 carries, scored from the three and Trevor Dutton’s PAT made it 7-0 with just 10:54 on the clock.
But the Lions struck back as sophomore speedster Derrick McFall returned the kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. He started down the left side and then sprinted cross field and cutting by the Bulldog defenders and outrunning the angles near the 50 into the end zone. Saul Perez kicked the extra point and things were tied at 7-7 just with just 10:40 on the clock.
Things settled down but the Lions constant rush by Jacob Villela and Ka’Darius Tave on North QB Gavin Constantine caused problems for the Bulldogs.
Zachuan Williams and Montrell Wade came through with interceptions for the Lions with Villela getting his eighth sack of the season with Tave recording a sack and a tackle for loss.
Tyler QB Eli Holt hit on 14 of 29 passing attempts for 180 yards, including a 44-yard TD pass to Montrell Wade and a 3-yard TD dash of his own. Holt rushed for 82 yards 15 carries.
Constantine was 9 of 28 passing attempts for 155 yards with a 24-yard TD pass to Korbin Hendriz in the fourth quarter. His two-point conversion run brought the Bulldogs within 28-18 with 9:18 to go.
However the Lions’ Jace Sanford pounced on the onside kick attempt.
Tyler had to punt and the Bulldogs marched to the Tyler 21 where they attempted a 38-yard field goal, which was wide right. Earlier Dutton had made a 24-yarder.
McKinney North stopped the Lions again and took over at their own 13. But three incompletions and Tave’s sack of a minus eight yards gave Tyler the ball at the 5. After a holding call, Jakyron Lacy went over the left side into the end zone for the clinching TD from the 15. He had earlier scored a 26-yard run int he first quarter that gave the Lions a 14-7 lead.
The Lions have a bye next week before visiting West Mesquite on Oct. 8. McKinney North plays host to West Mesquite on Thursday.