Friday’s big catfight between Spring Hill and Henderson was one-sided from the outset, as the visiting Lions scored touchdowns on their first five possessions and cruised to an impressive 56-0 over the host Panthers in Panther Stadium.
Henderson (3-1) roared to a 35-0 lead at the half while rolling up 359 yards of total offense. Spring Hill (2-2) was held to just 42 total yards of offense – minus two rushing – in the first two quarters.
The only excitement of the first half for the Panthers was the final play, when a 49-yard field goal attempt by Henderson’s Julien Garza fell short at the goal line and Spring Hill’s Zane Mason returned the kick the length of the field for an apparent two points. However, the play was called back on an illegal block that kept the Panthers off the scoreboard at the break.
Henderson quarterback Jacobe Robinson was unstoppable in the first half, completing 17-of-20 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns. He spread the ball around to six different receivers in the first half, with three of them – Jamal Robinson, Deuce Davis and Tabaius Jackson – hauling in scores.
The Lions offense got going on their first possession after holding Spring Hill to a quick three-and-out following the opening kickoff. Ya’corus Porter darted in from four yards out to cap a quick six-play, 58-yard drive that was highlighted by a nifty 40-yard pass from Jacobe Robinson to Jamal Robinson that set the Lions up inside the 10.
The Panthers’ next drive started with promise, as Spring Hill picked up one of its two first downs in the first half. Quarterback Jax Stovall hit Austin Bell for 11 yards to set up a first down at the Panther 45. A false start and a sack set up a 3rd-and-21 from the 34, but Stovall found Ryan McClain for 19 yards to get the Panthers to a 4th-and-2 from the Henderson 47. However, another false start penalty pushed the Panthers back to their side of midfield and forced a punt.
Henderson wasted little time increasing its lead, as the Robinsons hooked up again for a 62-yard passing touchdown on the third play following the punt to give the Lions a 14-0 lead.
The Lions put the game away with three touchdowns in the second quarter. Jacobe Robinson connected with Jackson for a five-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-down play, and then connected with Davis from 13 yards out to make it 28-0. The final score of the decisive half came when Dallas Alexander scampered in from 13 yards out with just under three minutes remaining in the half.
Spring Hill had its best drive of the night on its first possession of the second half, but Stovall was picked off in the red zone by Porter who returned in 92 yards for a Lions defensive touchdown. The final scores of the night came on an 18-yard run by Alexander and a 78-yard catch and run by Jamal Robinson to end the Lions’ feast.
Jacobe Robinson finished with a monster night – 19 of 24 for 342 yards and four touchdowns. Jamal Robinson hauled in a total of five catches for 196 yards and two scores of 62 yards and 78 yards. Alexander led Henderson’s 240-yard ground attack with a team-best 136 yards on 17 carries with two scores.
Stovall finished 8 of 22 for Spring Hill for 91 yards, with Brennan Ferguson catching three passes for 20 yards. The Panthers finished the night with just 30 yards rushing.
Spring Hill will regroup and hit the road next Friday to Bullard for its final non-district game before kicking off district action in two weeks at home against Gilmer. Henderson will open its district schedule next week with a road trip to Athens.