Union Grove's Carter Smith and Hunter Cannon were honored on Tuesday as selections on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writer Association Class 2A All-State Baseball Team for the 2022 season.
Smith was a second team pick at catcher, and Cannon was an honorable mention selection as a pitcher.
Voting was conducted by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Smith hit .521 for the Lions with 20 runs scored, five doubles, a triple, 15 RBI, seven stolen bases and 22 walks.
Cannon was 8-3 on the mound wit ha 1.75 earned run average, 72 strikeouts and 21 walks in 56 innings pitched. He also hit .300 with 22 RBI and 14 runs scored.
Shiner’s Ryan Peterson was named Player of the Year in Class 2A.
Peterson was 14-0 with a 0.53 earned run average with 151 strikeouts in 79 innings. The junior also batted .541 with 38 runs batted in, scored 65 runs and stole 38 bases for the state runner-up.
Also earning second-team honors was Collinsville sophomore pitcher Logan Lenkins, who is the son of former Whitehouse, White Oak and Alto head baseball coach Derrick Jenkins. He was 11-1 with a 0.33 ERA with two saves, 131 strikeouts and 14 walks in 64.1 innings.