MESQUITE — Both the Tyler Lions in their icy white uniforms with the blue numbers and West Mesquite in their black jerseys with the silver numbers certainly looked sharp, but the game wasn't pretty with the number of penalties and turnovers.
But as far as the Lions were concerned it was a road win and it was beautiful as Tyler scored a 31-18 victory over West Mesquite in a District 7-5A Division I football game at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Tyler goes to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in district, while West Mesquite falls to 2-5 and 0-3.
Tyler quarterback Eli Holt hit on 9 of 20 passing attempts for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He tossed TD passes of 82 and 62 to Montrell Wade, who received an offer from Notre Dame this week. He tossed a 27-yarder to Derrick McFall, who got an offer from Texas last week.
Holt also had a 3-yard TD run and would have had a 35-yard TD if not for being called for taunting at the 2 that negated a TD.
West Mesquite QB Craig Dale had three TD passes of 38 and 28 to TJ Turner and 17 to Javian Jackson.
Tyler came up with two interceptions, one each by Zachuan Williams and LaZaydrian Hinton.
Ka'Darius Tave and Jacob Villa harassed Craig all night as the Lions had multiple sacks as Craig was a minus 29 on the ground.
The Lions got on the board early as Saul Perez booted a 45-yard field goal with plenty of room to spare and Tyler had 3-0 lead with 9:23 of the first.
West Mesquite marched down the field as QB Craig Dale was slicing up the Tyler secondary. The on fourth-and-5, Dale hit a wide-open TJ Turner over the middle for a 38-yard touchdown pass. The kick failed, but the Wranglers were on top 6-3 with 5:00 of the first.
Two plays after the kickoff, Tyler QB Eli Holt looked as if he was going to run, but he stopped short and fired a perfect pass over the middle for an 82-yard TD pass to speedy Montrell Wade. Perez added the PAT and Tyler led 10-6 with 4:04 showing in the first period.