Change was minimal in this week’s #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.
The entire top nine of the Class 6A/5A/4A poll remained the same with Longview, Carthage, Gilmer, Texas High, Pleasant Grove, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Kilgore and Rusk all holding onto their spots.. Van entered the poll, and Marshall dropped out.
In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, the top 11 stayed the same with the exception of Corrigan-Camden coming up from No. 12 to join Atlanta in a tie at No. 11. Lovelady and Tatum swapped spots, and Troup moved into the poll while Edgewood dropped out. Timpson, Mount Vernon, Malakoff, Carlisle, Winnsboro, Beckville, Daingerfield, West Rusk, Joaquin and Grace Community stayed as the top 10 in order.
But after this week, a lot will change.
This week’s schedule features four matchups between ranked teams. No. 8 Kilgore will travel to take on No. 6 Lindale. No. 5 Pleasant Grove will host No. 3 Gilmer. No. 9 Rusk plays at No. 15 Van. And the small-school game of the week features No. 2 Mount Vernon at No. 5 Winnsboro. Also, Troup is traveling to Edgewood after bumping the Bulldogs from the No. 15 spot.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.