It all comes down to this.
Carthage returns to AT&T Stadium today with a chance to secure the school's ninth state football championship, all in the last fifteen years.
Only unbeaten Wimberley stands between the East Texas dynasty and another Class 4A Division I title. The Texans reached the state final with a wild 42-36 state semifinal victory over Cuero. Carthage arrives today on the heels of a thrilling 42-35 victory over Glen Rose.
We will have live coverage of the game for those of you who can't make it to the game. Keep refreshing for the latest, beginning at 10:45 a.m. For a look at the players to watch and keys to the game, click here.
Carthage received the opening kickoff and was stopped on fourth down at its own 37-yard line.
Wimberley went for it on fourth and 2 and picked up up the first down, but fumbled. Carthage's James Morrow recovered at the Carthage 23 with 9:25 left in the first quarter.
Carthage converted a fourth and 4 with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Noah Paddie to give Carthage a 7-0 lead with 7:23 left in the first quarter.
CARTHAGE 7, WIMBERLEY 0 (7:23, Q1)
|
|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|WIMBERLEY
|0
|CARTHAGE
|7
DRIVE SUMMARY
|
|FIRST QUARTER
|CARTHAGE 0, WIMBERLEY 0. Carthage won the toss and will receive.Wimberley kicking off.
|Kickoff out of bounds
|C 1-10 C30: Cuff incomplete to Paddie.
|C 2-10 C30: Dowden 3 yard gain
|C 3-7 C33: Cuff pass to Dowden for 6 yards.
|C 4-1 C39: Nealy fumble. Recovered by Carthage short of the line to gain.
|WIMBERLEY BALL AT CARTHAGE 37
|1-10 C37: Stoever pass incomplete
|2-10 C37: Ball carry for 5 yards
|3-5 C32: Ball carry for 3 yards
|4-2 C29: FUMBLE. CARTHAGE RECOVERY
|CARTHAGE BALL AT OWN 28
|1-10 C28: Matlock carry for 16 yards
|1-10 C44: Cuff complete for 2 yards
|2-8 C46: Cuff complete to Paddie for 5 yards
|3-5 W49: Matlock carry for no gain
|4-5 W49: TOUCHDOWN PASS. Cuff to Paddie for 49 yards. KICK GOOD
|CARTHAGE 7, WIMBERLEY 0
|Carthage kicks off. Heatley return from 1 for 12 yards
|1-10 W13: Ball carry for 5 yards
|2-5 W18: Ball carry for 17 yards
|1-10 W35:
HOW THEY GOT HERE
|CARTHAGE (15-0)
|WIMBERLEY (15-0)
|def. Kilgore, 45-10
|def. Canyon Lake, 21-14
|def. Pittsburgh, 51-22
|def. Pieper, 35-0
|def. Cornerstone Ch., 41-0
|def. Brock, 32-23
|def. Marshall, 42-0
|def. Fredricksburg, 17-14
|def. Bullard, 56-7
|def. Lampasas, 38-28
|def. Brownsboro, 69-13
|def. Jarrell, 73-14
|def. Canton, 49-0
|def. Manor New Tech, 63-0
|def. Rusk, 49-0
|def. Navarro, 21-14
|def. Center, 64-28
|def. Lago Vista, 31-28
|def. Van, 41-15
|def. Austin Achieve, 66-0
|PLAYOFFS
|PLAYOFFS
|def. Pittsburgh, 42-7
|def. YMLA, 81-0
|def. Van Alstyne, 61-30
|def. Orange Grove, 48-0
|def. Gilmer, 28-7
|def. Jarrell, 64-6
|def. Pleasant Grove, 45-14
|def. Lago Vista, 49-30
|def. Glen Rose, 42-35
|def. Cuero, 42-36