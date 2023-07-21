11:12 a.m.: Taylor Tatum said it has been a long process, but that he's glad it's coming to a close. He said he found sleep a little difficult last night. He thanked his parents for their help throughout the process.
11:11 a.m.: It's go time. Taylor Tatum is approaching the table to be interviewed and make his college choice.
11:09 a.m.: In what must be one of the biggest days of his life, Tatum looks as relaxed as anyone could possibly look. You'd never know the importance of the day by looking at him. He looks like he's about to choose desert — not choose between two of the most storied college football programs in history.
11:07 a.m.: Many on the scene are discussing that Tatum is as good a person as he is a player. Recently, Tatum took part in a Longview Parks and Recreation Department football clinic.
11:05 a.m.: We're closing in on the big moment, as Taylor Tatum is expected to be next to the interview desk.
11 a.m.: There are more than 200 people in the Longview Turf Room for Taylor Tatum's college commitment.
10:55 a.m.: What can't he do? While praising Taylor Tatum's athleticism, and mentioning his baseball and track talent, head football coach John King offered this reminder: Tatum even played a little linebacker as a sophomre.
10:53 a.m.: Friends, family, teammates, coaches, the media ... the crowd continues to grow, as we are inside ten minutes from Tatum announcing his college choice.
10:49 a.m.: Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman offered our Jack Stallard only one prediction ahead of Taylor Tatum's commitment — that "100 percent" the three-sport star will play baseball for whichever school he chooses.
10:35 a.m.: More than 100 people are already on the scene in the Longview Lobo turf room as we are less than 30 minutes way from Tatum's college commitment ceremony.
10:25 a.m.: Tatum has arrived, and his teammates have joined him as well.
10:20 a.m.: With internet sleuths looking for any hint of Tatum's decision, many online readers have latched on to a twitter post from University of Oklahoma baseball coach Skip Johnson, who tweeted "Lookie here" early this morning. Tatum, a three-sport star, is expected to pursue playing baseball at whichever school he chooses today.
ORIGINAL STORY
Today is the day.
Longview’s Taylor Tatum, the nation's top-ranked high school running back recruit, has made his decision on which college he will be attending. This morning, the five-star recruit, who fielded more than three dozen offers before narrowing his choices down to two — Oklahoma and Southern Cal — will announce his decision to the world.
Tatum, who has rushed for 2,628 yards and 39 touchdowns heading into his senior season, will make the announcement in front of family, friends, coaches and fans at 11 a.m. in the Lobo Turf Room. We will be there live with updates from the scene.
The Lobo standout carried 227 times for 1,890 yards and a a school-record 33 touchdowns as year ago as a junior, adding 12 catches for 160 yards and three scores. His 261 rushing yards in a 2022 game against Frisco Lone Star is third all-time among Lobo players, and his 1,890 yards a year ago is second only to Fred Talley’s 1997 total of 2,052 rushing yards.
Tatum is also tied for first with three other former Lobos with a five-touchdown rushing game (2022 vs. Crosby).
Earlier this month, Tatum announced via Twitter his top two schools. He previously had narrowed his options to Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC, Texas, and Texas A&M on April 24.
In May, 247Sports recognized Tatum as the top running back recruit in the Class of 2024. The recruiting web site’s composite rankings currently view him as the 31st best overall prospect for his high school graduating year, and marked him as a five-star athlete on July 6.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football also nominated him for the 2023 Whataburger Super Team this summer.
Tatum received 15 of his 39 college football offers since Longview’s 2022 football season came to an end in the Class 5A Division I state semifinal on December 10. His full list of opportunities included Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Boise State, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, Louisiana Tech, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Stanford, Sam Houston State, SMU, Southern Cal, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCF, UTSA, Washington, Western Kentucky, and Wisconsin.
Oklahoma, has produced two Heisman Trophy winning running backs in its history – Billy vessels in 1952 and Billy Sims of Hooks in 1978.
USC has produced five Heisman Trophy winning running backs in its history – Mike Garrett in 1965, O.J. Simpson in 1968, Charles White in 1979, Marcus Allen in 1981 and Reggie Bush in 2005.
The Sooners, who will leave the Big 12 and play in the SEC in 2024, finished 6-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big 12 in 2022. They fell to Florida State (35-32) in the Cheez-It Bowl.
USC finished 11-3 overall and 8-1 in the Pac 12 last season. The Trojans lost to Utah (47-24) in the Pac 12 Championship Game and then fall to Tulane (46-45) in the Cotton Bowl.
The Lobos will scrimmage at Texas High on Thursday, Aug. 17 and then open the 2023 season at McKinney on Thursday, Aug. 24.
After another road game at Marshall on Friday, Sept. 1, the Lobos will make their home debut against Tyler Legacy on Friday, Sept. 8