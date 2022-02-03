Today is one of the most anticipated days on the Texas high school sports calendar, as the University Interscholastic League hosts its biennial Realignment Day.
Schools across the state will find out their athletic region and district homes, and league opponents for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years at 9 a.m. at the various Regional Education Service Centers across Texas.
We will have updates from across East Texas and the state as soon as the information is released. While you're counting down the minutes, read about what to look for as we close in on the moment of truth.