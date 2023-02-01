Longview High School is a stepping stone for athletes that dream about a career at the collegiate level, and the trend continued when 10 of its recruits were recognized and celebrated during the latest National Signing Day ceremony at the Turf Room on Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s a great day,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of his school’s national signing day event on Wednesday. “February 1 is always a day to look forward to. We always have a bunch of athletes that sign.”
The school community enjoyed cheering on its 2022 Class 5A Division I state semifinalist football team throughout the season, so it was not a surprise when seven players found themselves at a personalized signing day booth on Wednesday.
Jeremiah Rougely was one of the headliners because he confirmed his commitment to the NCAA Division I FCS program Lamar University in Beaumont.
“The new coaches that they hired,” Rougely said of what excites him about his opportunity. “I got down there last Sunday, and they greeted me with open arms.”
Another notable figurehead was quarterback Jordan Allen. He chose to continue his playing career at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
“This is a dream come true,” Allen said of his future college football career. “It all just felt right. It was easy for me to make the commitment.”
Kaden Brooks will also cross the state line when he heads to University of Arkansas at Monticello.
“The potential,” Brooks said of an intriguing aspect of playing for his future football program. “They have a growing school, and got some really good kids coming in. I feel like we’re going to be a great football team. I can [also] go up there and get my degree in cyber security.”
LaQuavean Jackson and Fredirick Hawkins will remain teammates when they suit up together at a young North American University program in the Houston area.
“The school is fairly new,” Jackson said of the opportunity to establish the program for years to come. “It’s about what we’re about to do there, and the legacy we’re going to leave.”
“My family can still come and support me,” Hawkins said of one of the benefits of being a few hours away. “[NAU] also plays all types of divisions. That gives me a chance to play against people at a higher level to see where my skills stack up, and the specific things that I need to work on.”
Omarion Watkins will be even closer when he starts his playing career at Texas College in Tyler.
“What really excites me is I’m getting to play football at another level,” said Watkins. “I really picked the school because of the structure. I feel like they’re going to push me more to be better.”
Longview’s reliable kicker and punter Michael Fields will also stay in state when he plays for Howard Payne University in Brownwood.
“It’s a tight-knit family,” Fields said of his future home. “It’s like here at Longview. I wasn’t just a kicker. I was Michael, and I appreciated it.”
The Longview volleyball program was also on display because three of its players signed a national letter of intent. JaKayla Morrow was one of them, and she found a good fit when she committed to Panola College.
“What sold me is the community,” Morrow said of her opportunity at the East Texas junior college. “I do have family down there in Carthage, so it makes me feel at home.”
Brayleigh Mitchell has two great opportunities ahead because she is scheduled to compete for the Wiley College volleyball and track programs in Marshall, and Amirah Alexander is heading to Rock Valley College in Illinois for volleyball, but they both feel like Longview High School prepared them for the next stop on their journey.
“They prepared me to always be ready for the next battle, and to always give your best,” Mitchell said of what she will take from Longview High School as she starts the next stage of her career.
“Being a part of this school is going to prepare me for college and the next level,” Alexander said of the role that Longview High School had in her academic and athletic career. “The coaches and teachers are amazing.”