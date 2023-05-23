We have a running bet here in the newsroom at the Longview News-Journal.
No money exchanges hands, but when the high school football season rolls around the question always arises.
"What time do you think we'll get the first phone call wanting a Lobo football score?" someone - usually me - asks.
I joined the sports department here at the News-Journal midway through the 1997 high school football season, and was fortunate to cover Longview's magical run that ended in the state title game down in Houston.
I was typically out covering games each Friday, but always heard from those left behind in the office about the number of phone calls we got in the newsroom from fans wanting updates on the Lobos.
Young folks have no idea what I'm talking about, but this was before Twitter and any other form of social media. If you wanted a score from a sporting event you had to work for it, and the best method was to call the local newspaper.
Eventually I became more of an air-traffic controller on game nights, staying behind at the office to make sure all of the games we cover on a game night actually get in the newspaper and on our social media sites.
On those nights, the phone calls from fans who shun social media but still want to know scores for the Longview football team begin early. The record for the earliest call wanting a score is 7:32 p.m.
For a 7:30 p.m. game.
I’ve never bothered to keep track of how many calls I get on a typical game night, but I’m pretty sure the record was set back on June 4, 1954 when the Lobo baseball team took on Highland Park at the state tournament.
With Longview’s current baseball team still winning games and proving doubters wrong through three rounds of the playoffs, the 1954 Lobo team has returned to the spotlight.
That team went 19-9 on the season. The Lobos were 4-4 in non-district games and 10-2 in district contests. In bi-district play, Longview took two of three from Paris in a series – winning 1-0, losing 2-1 and winning 14-1 – and that was good enough to send a team to the state tournament back then.
After defeating W.B. Ray 2-0 at the state tournament, the Lobos fell to Highland Park (3-2) and Adamson (5-1) to finish fourth in the state.
There is some dispute about that Adamson score, by the way. The school's yearbook has Adamson winning 5-1, but Ted Leach, who covered the game for the Longview newspaper, reported the final score was 4-0.
It was also noted that the Longview newspaper office “was flooded with phone calls after midnight, with more than 100 calls received from interested Lobo backers before the publication deadline.”
There have been good teams and outstanding players and coaches since that 1954 season, but the program’s playoff runs have typically been short – stopping at the bi-district level (round one) eight times and area level (round two) five times.
The 2023 Lobos, under head coach Jim Goldman, changed that in a big way.
Goldman, who has won 561 games and a state title (Carthage in 2009), is a baseball lifer who believes in his players and always finds a way to get them to believe in themselves.
The result is a team that lost five of six games to end the regular season, barely made the playoffs and then won over a city by capturing three walk off wins in the span of eight playoff games to reach the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time in program history.
The Lobos face Frisco Reedy at 7:30 p.m. at home on Thursday, and I hope you’re able to go out in person to watch them. If not, feel free to give me a call at the office for an update.
It is, after all, a Lobo tradition.