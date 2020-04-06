Deirdre Scotter grew up in a small town in South Dakota knowing sports were going to be a part of her future. At the time, she just didn’t know what role they were going to play.
Then she came to Texas.
After making the move on a bit of a leap of faith, Scotter, the head athletic trainer at Longview High School, then made Texas her new home and built a career here.
This past week, Scotter was named the 2020 Trainer of the Year by the Texas High School Coaches Association.
“Anytime you get a ‘of the year’ award and it’s a statewide thing, it’s a big deal,” Scotter said. “But I think coming from the THSCA makes it an even bigger deal for me personally.
“(Longview athletic director) John King is the president now and he’s always talking about the things that the association does so just to be recognized by them and coaches is a special thing as an athletic trainer.”
Scotter grew up playing every sports back home in South Dakota. That’s what everyone did in the small town. After graduating, Scotter looked into coaching but that came with a teaching role as well so athletic training was the next best thing.
It was an instant fit.
“Our school was so small that we didn’t have football my first three years until we co-oped with another school my senior year,” Scotter said. “I wasn’t good enough to play any sport in college.
“I did one year on the teaching path and decided it wasn’t for me. That’s when I fell into the training side of things so I could still be involved. We didn’t have athletic trainers in high school so I didn’t really know what it was. But I changed colleges, started on that my sophomore year and fell in love.”
A college classmate who was working as a graduate assistant in Whitehouse called Scotter and said that Texas was a lot different than South Dakota and that she should come try it. One thing, however, it was hot in Texas.
“I trusted her and said, OK, I’ll try this,” Scotter said.
Scotter made her Texas move after getting placed at John Tyler High School through the GA program at Mother Frances. The plan, initially, was to move back to South Dakota.
That didn’t happen.
“I got sucked in here in the best way possible with all of the great opportunities and trainers here,” Scotter said. “The emphasis, priority and the culture around high school athletics in Texas is what makes it so special. When I graduated college, I thought I didn’t want to be a high school trainer because, based my own high school experience, I thought there was nothing to do.
“I was wrong.”
Scotter was hired as the assistant trainer at Longview in January 2008 under Lee Reynolds. After leaving for John Tyler for a year, Scotter returned to Longview as the head athletic trainer in 2017.
The work at times goes unnoticed by some as the athletic trainers turn in the seven-day, 70-80 hour weeks. It starts early with paperwork and ends late with treatment.
Football, which Scotter describes as “all consuming,” is obviously a busy time of the year for trainers but she said the crossover time between winter and spring sports might be the busiest.
“There are times when I get there super early and Coach King isn’t there yet so I’m thinking we must not be too worried about this opponent if he’s not watching 400 hours of film but he’s probably just watching at the house,” Scotter said with a laugh. “We don’t have a lot of time to do our paperwork so it’s an early start to get that done in quiet before the kids arrive and the day begins.”
Athletic trainers attend countless games, probably too many to even attempt to add up, but they often miss the action.
“We’ll be back with the athletes doing an evaluation or taping and there have been games where I’ve missed an entire quarter,” Scotter said. “I always like it when our games are on TV so I can go back and watch.
“It’s like ‘Oh, that’s how we scored’ or ‘That’s why everyone was mad.’”
They’ve got to be ready at a moments notice. In 2018, Scotter and trainer Kristin Bell were in the office when a few athletes came running in saying that a coach had collapsed during practice.
A quick reaction from both and the use of an external defibrillator resulted in the coach recovering quickly in the hospital. Scotter and Bell were recognized and honored by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation Advisory Board of Athletic Trainers in January 2009 in Austin.
A passion for sports and student athletes made that leap of faith from a small town in South Dakota to Texas an easy and beneficial one for Scotter.
“I’ve been blessed to work with some amazing trainers and coaches that helped me grow my confidence and competence over the years,” Scotter said. “They’ve all made Texas a home for me.”
Also this past week, the THSCA announced six inductees to the Hall of Honor, including:
*Bob Alpert, who compiled a 42-8 record in six years including the 1998 Class 5A, Division I state championship as the athletic director and head football coach at Duncanville. Alpert died in 2004 at 59.
*Gerald Bruce, who recently retired after a 39-year career at Plano ISD. Bruce won two state championships as an assistant in 1986 and 1987 and won a third as a head coach in 1993.
*Joey Florence, a 20-year head coach with state championships in 2001 and 2002 at Denton Ryan. Florence currently serves as AD for Denton ISD.
*Joey McGuire, the longtime head coach at Cedar Hill who won three state championships before moving on to Baylor, where he is in his fourth year as an assistant coach.
*John Parchman won two state titles in a long career with stops at Frenship, Cisco, EP Socorro, Llano and Midland Lee as well as Cisco College.
*Joe Bob Tyler, a longtime coach at Wichita Falls Rider.