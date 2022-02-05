One of the longest running East Texas sporting events is scheduled to return on Monday morning. Longview High School will host the 48th edition of the Lobo Invitational golf tournament at Pinecrest Country Club beginning with the 9 a.m. tee time.
The event will launch the Lobos’ Spring 2022 varsity boys golf schedule.
“It’s important to have a good showing here,” said Longview golf coach Michael Palmer. “We want to see where we are, and what we have to do to get to our goals.”
Longview is gunning for a trip to April’s Class 5A Region II golf tournament in Rockwall after its 2021 qualifying attempt fell short with a fourth-place finish at the District 15-5A tournament. The Lobos will need to finish in the top two at district to reach their season-long goal in 2022.
Luckily, there’s plenty of talent at the top of this year’s Longview roster, and most of those golfers will be on display during Monday’s tournament. The Lobos will be represented on the course by sophomore Keagan Jordan, senior Anthony Holyfield, sophomore Aden Fite, sophomore John Will Lenhart, and juniors Samuel Sherman, Henry Danielson and Preston Lansford. The lone exception will be sophomore Preston Hatfield, who is recovering from an injury.
“We’re still a young team,” said Palmer. “We’re not where we want to be as far as the beginning of the year goals to win district and advance to the regional tournament. The goal is to continue to move up, and keep improving as far as scores and our game as a team. Kicking off this tournament [on Monday], it’s the beginning of the spring season, and hopefully lead us to success at the district tournament.”
The host program sent a pair of teams to the event in 2021, and recorded ninth and 12th-place finishes. Jordan finished with a Longview-best 84, Sherman followed with an 87, Holyfield earned a 90, and Fite finished with a 94.
The Lobos will face familiar competition on Monday, including defending tournament champion Pine Tree, runner-up Tyler Legacy, third-place Mount Pleasant, fourth-place and 15th-place Spring Hill, sixth-place Bullard, eighth-place Carthage, 11th-place Sabine, 13th-place Pleasant Grove, 14th-place Trinity School of Texas, 16th-place Marshall, and medalist-led Jefferson. Additionally, there will be newcomers in New Diana and Troup.
“I feel like we can compete with Pine Tree right now,” said Palmer. “They’re a little better on paper right now. It would be nice to be competitive with the teams that are in our district, and at least have them in our sights to possibly catch by the end of the year.”
“Tyler Legacy is going to be there, but they’re not in our district,” he continued. “They’re a good team. And Spring Hill is playing really good golf right now.”
Along with all the players above, Longview also has the necessary depth to stay competitive throughout the 2022 season. The Lobos’ boys golf roster also features juniors Thomas Hickman, Lane Healy, Noe Valencia and Mario Alchammas, sophomore Ashton Perry, and freshmen Samuel Jackson, Graham Godfrey and Jacky Wang this spring.
“I try to keep the fall fun as much as I can, but this is really the time to start buckling down and getting serious,” said Palmer. “It is a long grind for a season, but this is the important time of year, and it’s time to play your best golf.”