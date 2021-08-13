From Staff Reports
The Longview High School tennis team moved to 3-2 on the young season with a 17-2 win over Tyler High on Thursday.
The Lobos battled Frisco on Friday and will visit Tyler Legacy on Tuesday.
Boys singles: Jake Chamberlain (L) def. Jose Ortega 4-0, 4-0; Daniel Pelaia (L) def. Pedro Mena 4-2, 4-2; Erick Van Zyl (L) def. Bryan Hernandez 4-0, 4-0; Luke Archer (L) def. Benito Moore 4-3 (7-2), 4-1; Alec Germanwala (L) def. Roberto Lara 2-4, 4-1, 10-3; Quynton Johnson def. Jagger Barton (L) 4-2, 0-4, 10-4; Nate Roberts (L) def. Anthony Taylor 4-2, 4-1; Joseph Hough (L) def. Jesus Gonzalez 8-2; Christian Hernandez def. Joseph Hough (L) 8-5; Michael Horn def. Joseph Hough (L) 8-5
Girls singles: Rachna Edalur (L) def. Magali Estrada 4-2, 4-0; Dylan Gonzalez (L) def. Shanihah Reese 2-4, 4-0, 10-3; Phoebe Payne (L) def. Anna Perdomo 4-1, 4-1; Namita Reddy (L) def. Tatyana Lewis 4-3 (8-6) 4-0; Jasmine Perry (L) def. Virginia Mendez 4-0, 4-2; Shreemayi Unduvalli (L) def. Jocelyn Cruz 4-0, 4-1; Sami Jatavalabhulla (L) def. Betsy Lopez 6-0
Boys doubles: Archer and Chamberlain (L) def. Lara and Moore 6-0, 6-0; Van Zyl and Pelaia (L) def. Hernandez and Mena 6-2, 6-3; Germanwala and Roberts (L) def. Taylor and Delgado 6-3, 7-5
Girls doubles: Gonzalez and Edalur (L) def. Reese and Marquez 6-3, 6-0; Reedy and Payne (L) def. Perdomo and Estrada 6-3, 6-3; Jatavallabhula and Undavalli (L) def. Lewis and Cruz 7-5, 7-5
Mixed doubles: Ortega and Mendez def. Barton and Perry (L) 6-3, 6-4